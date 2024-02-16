Sausage, Ham, Chicken, and Beef Recalls

Write a review
Fratelli Beretta USA recalls ready-to-eat charcuterie meat products

The products may be contaminated with foodborne pathogens

Featured Food Recalls photo

Fratelli Beretta USA of Mount Olive, N.J., is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products.

The products contain Coppa that may be under processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The RTE Coppa products have various best by dates. A list of the recalled products, with various best by dates, may be found here.

The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package, were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.

Featured Food Recalls photo

    Article Image

    Salm Partners recalls ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa

    The product may be contaminated with extraneous material

    Salm Partners of Denmark, Wis., is recalling approximately 133,039 pounds of ready-to-eat turkey kielbasa.

    The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically bone fragments.

    There has been one minor oral injury reported.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 13-oz. plastic vacuum-sealed package with “PARKVIEW TURKEY POLSKA KIELBASA”, P-32009 and “USE BY APR 24 24” or “USE BY APR 27 24” printed on it, was sold at retail stores nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Salm Partner at (920) 863-5559, ext. 1346.

    Article Image

    Simmons Prepared Foods recalls boneless chicken bites

    The product may be contaminated with pieces of clear, hard plastic

    Simmons Prepared Foods of Van Buren, Ark., is recalling approximately 26,550 pounds of TGI Fridays boneless chicken bites.

    The products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically pieces of clear, hard plastic.

    There have been no confirmed reports of injury or illness.

    The following item, produced on October 3, 2023, is being recalled:

    • 15-oz. carton containing "TGI FRIDAYS BONELESS CHICKEN BITES HONEY BBQ CHICKEN" with lot code KL3K03 and Best By date of 12/26/2024 located on the side of the carton.

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number "P-20287" inside the USDA mark of inspection, was sold at retail stores nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call (800) 280-7185.

    Article Image

    Custom Made Meals recalls bacon wrapped chicken grillers

    The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label

    Custom Made Meals of Denver, Colo., is recalling approximately 1,345 pounds of bacon wrapped jalapeno chicken grillers.

    The product contains milk, an allergen not declared on the label.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions to date.

    The following item, bearing establishment number “M4121A/P-4121A.” inside the USDA mark of inspection, is being recalled:

    • Variable weight black plastic trays with clear top film containing “Bacon-Wrapped BBQ Seasoned Chicken Grillers” and a code date of “USE BY 21-SEPT-23” represented on the label.

    The recalled product as sold at retail locations in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, and Texas.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to milk who purchased the recalled product should not consume it but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (303) 227-4993 or by email at info@custommademeals.com.

    Article Image

    Hillshire Brands recalls smoked sausage

    The product may be contaminated with bone fragments

    Hillshire Brands of St. Joseph, Mo., is recalling approximately 15,876 pounds of blended meat and poultry smoked sausage.

    The product may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically bone fragments.

    One oral injury has been reported.

    The following item, produced on June 14, 2023, is being recalled:

    • 14-oz. cryovac package containing one rope of "HILLSHIRE FARM SMOKED SAUSAGE MADE WITH PORK, TURKEY, BEEF" with lot codes in the form of the establishment number, line number and time of production in hours:minutes:seconds, "EST. 756A 20 19:00:00 through 21:59:59 and EST. 756A 21 19:00:00 through 21:59:59" and use by date of "Nov 11 23" printed on the front of the package.

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number "EST. 756A" printed on the front of the package, was sold at retail stores in California, Maryland, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (855) 382-3101.

    Article Image

    Suya Slice recalls ready-to-eat beef products

    The products did not undergo federal inspection

    Suya Slice of Memphis, Tenn., is recalling approximately 445 pounds of ready-to-eat beef products.

    The products did not undergo inspection by the Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following items, produced between October 16, 2021, and May 20, 2023, and do not bear the USDA mark of inspection, are being recalled:

    • 1.5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of beef jerky containing “Suya Slice Kilishi Beef Jerky” on the label.
    • 5-oz. plastic resealable bag packages of marinated skewered beef containing “Suya Slice Suya” on the label.

    The recalled products were shipped directly to customers through online sales and to retail locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumer with questions may contact the firm at (662) 812-7845 or by email at suyaslice@gmail.com.

    Article Image

    USDA warns of contaminated Perdue chicken tenders

    The product has already been pulled from grocers' freezers

    You may want to check out those Perdue frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders before you pop them into the oven.

    The Agriculture Department’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says they contain extraneous materials -- small pieces of clear plastic and blue dye to be exact.

    While this is a concern, a recall has not been issued because the product isn't available for purchase anymore.

    No confirmed reports of adverse reactions have been received.

    The following product, subject to the public health alert, was produced on July 12, 2022:

    • 42 oz. plastic bags containing “PERDUE CHICKEN BREAST TENDERS GLUTEN FREE” with a “Best if Used By: 07 12 23” and a lot number of 2193 above the use by date.

    The product in question bears establishment number “P-33944” immediately below the “Best if Used By:” date on the back of the plastic bag, and was shipped to B's Wholesale Club retail locations nationwide.

    Several Perdue products have been recalled over the past several years, including Simply Smart Organics frozen chicken, and Fun Shapes Chicken Breast Nuggets -- both in 2019 -- because they contained allergens that were not declared on the label.

    What to do

    While the product is no longer being sold, FSIS worries that some consumers may have the product in their freezers.

    If they do, they should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call Perdue Foods at 866-866-3703.

    Article Image

    Creminelli Fine Meats recalls mini Parmesan salami sticks

    The product contains an egg white protein, an allergen not declared on the label

    Creminelli Fine Meat of Salt Lake City, Utah, is recalling approximately 4,207 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) Parmesan salami sticks.

    The product contains an egg white protein, which is an allergen that is not declared on the label

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions

    The following item, packaged from October 26, 2021, through April 26, 2022, is being recalled:

    • 2.6-oz. plastic pouches containing “CREMINELLI FINE MEATS salami minis UNCURED ITALIAN SALAMI PARMESAN” with “BEST BY” dates from 06/18/22 through 12/09/22.

    The recalled product, bearing the establishment number “EST34644” stamped on the back of the product packaging next to the best by date, was shipped to retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Massachusetts, and Utah. It was also sold on the internet nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to eggs who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (801) 428-1820.

    Article Image

    Smithfield Packaged Meats recalls ready-to-eat bacon topping products

    The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials

    Smithfield Packaged Meats of Sioux Center, Iowa, is recalling approximately 185,610 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) bacon topping products.

    The products may be contaminated with extraneous materials -- specifically metal.

    There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions

    The following items, produced between February 21 – 23, 2022, and March 3 – 5, 2022, are being recalled:

    • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12002 with lot codes 2054, 2062 and 2063.
    • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield PRECOOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12003 with lot codes 2063 and 2064.
    • 5-lb. packages containing “Golden Crisp PATRICK CUDAHY FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING APPLEWOOD SMOKED” SKU 43200 12296 with lot codes 2053 and 2062.
    • 5-lb. packages containing “Smithfield FULLY COOKED BACON TOPPING” SKU 43200 12663 with lot code 2064.
    • 5-lb. packages containing “MEMBER’S MARK FULLY COOKED BACON CRUMBLES” SKU 78742240923 with “BEST IF USED BY” date of “2022-11-18.”

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 27384” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to distributors and retail locations nationwide.

    Some of the bacon product may have been used to produce other products.

    What to do

    Consumers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (844) 342-2596.

    Article Image

    America New York Ri Wang Food Group recalls ready to eat pork sausage

    The products may be contaminated with pieces of metal

    America New York Ri Wang Food Group of Bay Shore, N.Y., is recalling approximately 14,635 pounds of ready-to-eat sausage sticks and luncheon loaf.

    The products may be contaminated with pieces of metal. There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or adverse reactions.

    The following items, produced from April 5, 2022, to May 5, 2022, are being recalled:

    • 16-oz. plastic bags containing one luncheon loaf with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 11, 2022” date and lot numbers between 422094 and 422110.
    • 23-oz. plastic bags containing 10 sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers that include 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 522122, and 522124.
    • 10-oz. plastic bags containing four sausage sticks with a “Use/Refreeze by NOV. 13, 2022” date and lot numbers of 422094, 422102, 422112, 422116, 422119, 522122, and 522123.

    The recalled products, bearing the establishment number “EST. 40200A” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (631) 231-8999.

    Article Image

    Olympia Meats recalls ready-to-eat pork deli meat

    The product contains pistachios, an allergen not declared on the label

    Olympia Meats of Portland, Ore., is recalling approximately 862 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) pork deli meat.

    The product contains pistachios, an allergen not declared on the label. The product is labeled as Mortadella Classica but contains Mortadella with pistachios. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following item, produced on February 10, 2022, and February 13, 2022, is being recalled:

    • 4-lb. vacuum-packed chubs of “OLYMPIA PROVISIONS MORTADELLA CLASSICA WITH GARLIC & SPICES” with best by dates of 06-13-2022 and 07-14-2022 and batch codes of 0422 and 0402.

    The recalled product, bearing the establishment number “EST. 39928” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was distributed to locations in Maine, Oregon, and Washington for retail and foodservice sales.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to pistachios who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Olympia Meats at (253) 691-1792.

    Article Image

    Wayne Farms recalls ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets

    The products may be undercooked

    Wayne Farms of Decatur, Ala., is recalling approximately 585,030 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken breast fillets.

    The products may be undercooked. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following items, produced between February 9, 2022, and April 30, 2022, are being recalled:

    • 9-lb. cases containing 8 packages of 6-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
    • 9-lb. cases containing 12 packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST” with “use by” dates ranging from 5/10/22 to 4/29/23.
    • 6-lb. cases containing 24 individual packages of 4-oz “ALL NATURAL FIRE GRILLED CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” with “use by” date 3/5/23.16-oz. zippered plastic packages containing “CHEF’S CRAFT CHICKEN BREAST FILLET” and establishment number P-20214 printed next to the 3/23/2023 best by date.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them. Instead, they should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Wayne Farms by phone at (678) 316-4237 or by email at fes01@att.net.

    Article Image

    Tennessee Brown Bag recalls beef jerky

    The products did not undergo USDA inspection

    Tennessee Brown Bag of Hixson, Tenn., is recalling approximately 4,590 pounds of beef jerky.

    The products did not undergo USDA inspection. There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions

    The following ready-to-eat items, produced from January 2020, through April 2022, are being recalled:

    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG ORIGINAL" and "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG PEPPERED" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG Spicy" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG TERIYAKI" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG HOTIYAKI SWEET HEAT" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG DILL PICKLE" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.
    • 3.0 oz. and 1.5 oz. brown zippered packages containing "TENNESSEE BROWN BAG JALEPENO DILL" with "Best by" dates through April 2023.

    The recalled products do not bear the USDA mark of inspection because Tennessee Brown Bag is not a federally inspected establishment.

    The seven beef jerky varieties were sold directly to consumers nationwide through websites and through retail locations in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard or return them to the place of purchase.

    Consumers may contact Tennessee Brown Bag at (833) 862-7696, ext. 701, or by email at tnbrownbag@gmail.com.

    Article Image

    Lakeside recalls over 120,000 pounds of ground beef

    The products may be contaminated with E. coli

    Lakeside Refrigerated Services of Swedesboro, N.J., is recalling approximately 120,872 pounds of ground beef products because they may be contaminated with E. coli O103.

    There have been no confirmed reports of illness or adverse reactions. A list of the recalled items, produced from February 1 through April 8, 2022, may be found here.

    The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. 46841” inside the USDA mark of inspection, were shipped to retail locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard or return the products to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 493-9042 or by email at customercare@lakesiderefrigerated.com.

    Article Image

    Frickenschmidt Foods recalls ready-to-eat beef sticks

    While the product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient, the label claims it is gluten-free

    Frickenschmidt Foods of Lockwood, Mo., is recalling approximately 5,795 pounds of ready-to-eat beef sticks.

    The product contains and declares wheat as an ingredient on the label, but it states incorrectly that it is gluten-free.

    There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following item, packaged on November 30, 2021, December 1, 2021, and January 28, 2021, is being recalled:

    • 1.5-oz. individually sealed packages of “HIGH PROTEIN SNACK TERIYAKI BEEF WICKED CUTZ BEEF STICK” with lot code 113022, 120122, or 012823 printed in blue ink on the back of the product package.

    The recalled product, bearing the establishment number “M33928” printed in blue ink on the back of the package, was shipped to retail locations nationwide and sold online.

    What to do

    Consumers with an allergy or sensitivity to wheat who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard it or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions contact the company at (417) 232-4401 or by email at steven@frickenschmidtfoods.com.

