Sausage, Ham, Chicken, and Beef Recalls

Fratelli Beretta USA of Mount Olive, N.J., is recalling an undetermined amount of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat charcuterie products.

The products contain Coppa that may be under processed, which may have resulted in possible contamination with foodborne pathogens.

The RTE Coppa products have various best by dates. A list of the recalled products, with various best by dates, may be found here.

The recalled products, bearing establishment number “EST. M47967 or M7543B” inside the USDA mark of inspection or in inkjet print on the front of the package, were shipped to distributor and retail locations nationwide.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase.

Consumers with questions regarding the recall may contact the Busseto Recall Hotline at 866-552-4916.