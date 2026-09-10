Imported pork cracklings recalled because Colombia is not eligible to export meat to U.S.

El Eden Import Distributor Corp. is recalling about 264 pounds of snack products containing pork cracklings imported from Colombia.

USDA says Colombia is not eligible to export meat products to the United States, and the recalled products do not have required import marks.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers should not eat the products and should throw them away or return them to the store.

A New York importer is recalling hundreds of pounds of popular Colombian snack products because they contain pork that was imported from a country that is not currently eligible to ship meat products to the United States.

El Eden Import Distributor Corp., based in Long Island City, N.Y., is recalling approximately 264 pounds of potato chip products containing chicharrón, or pork cracklings, the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Sept. 9.

The products were imported on July 28, 2026, from Colombia. USDA says Colombia is not eligible to export meat or poultry products to the United States.

Products being recalled

The recall covers 45-gram foil bags of two De Todito varieties:

De Todito NATURAL mixed chips containing "CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS," "Margarita" and "NATU CHIPS."

De Todito BBQ mixed chips containing "CHICHARRÓN AMERICANO JACKS," "Margarita" and "NatuChips."

Unlike many meat recalls, consumers won't find a USDA establishment or import inspection mark to help identify the affected packages. FSIS says the recalled products do not bear any import marks on their labels.

The products were sent to a distributor in New Jersey and to retail locations in New Jersey and Utah.

Consumer complaint led to discovery

According to FSIS, the problem surfaced after the agency received a consumer complaint involving De Todito snack products containing dried plantains, potato chips, and chicharrón imported from Colombia.

The issue isn't that USDA has identified contamination with a pathogen such as Salmonella or Listeria. Rather, the pork entered from a country that is not eligible to export meat products to the U.S., meaning the products did not enter through the required federal import inspection system.

There have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the recalled products.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some of the snacks may still be sitting in consumers' pantries. Anyone who has one of the recalled products should not eat it. USDA recommends throwing it away or returning it to the place of purchase.

Consumers who are concerned about an illness or injury after eating the product should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions about meat and poultry recalls can also be directed to the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-674-6854.