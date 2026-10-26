Natural Grocers recalls organic mung beans over possible glass contamination

Natural Grocers is recalling certain two-pound bags of organic mung beans after customers reported finding sharp glass fragments.

The affected products may have reached stores in 22 states; no illnesses or injuries have been reported.

Customers should stop using the recalled beans and discard them or return them for a refund or credit.

Natural Grocers’ parent company, Vitamin Cottage Natural Food Markets, announced a recall of organic mung beans on Oct. 22, warning that glass in the beans could injure consumers. Potential injuries include damaged teeth, cuts to the mouth and throat, and intestinal perforation, according to the company announcement posted by the FDA.

The recalled beans come in clear, two-pound plastic bags bearing UPC 000080112600. Affected pack dates are 26-160, 26-173, 26-196, 26-224, and 26-258, printed in the label’s lower-left corner.

Where they were shipped

The affected products were distributed in the following states:

Arkansas

Arizona

Colorado

Iowa

Idaho

Kansas

Louisiana

Minnesota

Missouri

Montana

North Dakota

Nebraska

New Mexico

Nevada

Oklahoma

Oregon

South Dakota

Texas

Utah

Washington

Wisconsin

Wyoming

What to do

The affected lots began shipping June 10, 2026. Customers should check their packages and immediately stop using any that match the recall information.

Consumers can discard the beans or return them for a full refund or credit. Questions can be directed to 303-226-1434, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain time, or media@naturalgrocers.com.