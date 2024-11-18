Organic baby carrots recalled after E. Coli outbreak

Grimmway Farms is recalling organic whole and select baby carrots that may be linked to an E. coli outbreak.

The following recalled products were shipped directly to retail distribution centers nationwide in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Canada:

Organic whole carrots, which do not have a best-if-used-by date printed on the bag, but were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024

Organic baby carrots with best-if-used-by-dates ranging from September 11 through November 12, 2024. The recalled carrots should not be available for purchase in stores but may be in consumers' refrigerators or freezers.

The carrots were available for purchase at retail stores from August 14 through October 23, 2024. No best-if-used-by-dates are on the bags of organic whole carrots.

The carrots were sold under a variety of brand names that can be viewed here.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports 39 people in 18 states have been infected with the outbreak strain of E. coli. Interviews with sick people and traceback findings show that organic whole and baby carrots sold by Grimmway Farms are making people sick.

What to do

The recalled carrots should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who purchased carrots in the table above and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed.

If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touched. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

Consumers with questions or products in their possession may contact our customer services desk at 1-800-301-3101, M-F, 8 am – 8 pm ET, and November 16-17, 8 am – 8 pm ET, or visit www.grimmway.com.