Carrot recall expanded to produce sold at Whole Foods

The Grimmway Farms recall of organic baby carrots due to E. coli contamination has expanded to another distributor – F&S Fresh Foods. F&S has issued a recall for Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrot Sticks and Whole Foods Market 15 oz. Organic Carrots & Celery.

The company says the products should no longer be in stores but might be in consumers’ refrigerators. The recall was initiated after F&S Fresh Foods was notified by Grimmway Farms that those products might be contaminated.

The recalled products were sold at Whole Foods Market stores in Arizona, California, Hawaii, Idaho, and Nevada.

The containers are plastic clamshells. Coding information will include the letters “GH” followed by three digits ranging from 236 – 284. Best if sold by dates range from 9/1/24 to 10/19/24.

No illnesses have been reported to F&S Fresh Foods to date.

What to do

Consumers who purchased carrots with the above best if sold by dates and still have them in their refrigerator or freezer should not consume them; they should be destroyed or discarded so they cannot be consumed. If you have these products in your home, do not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they may have touched.

Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional. Consumers with questions may contact the company at (888)449-9386, 8:00 am – 5:00 pm PT, Monday through Friday.