USDA warns consumers about contaminated ground beef

FSIS issues public health alert for ground beef potentially contaminated with E. coli O157:H7

No illnesses reported, but consumers urged not to consume affected products

Product sold through Whole Foods Market and produced by NPC Processing, Inc.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert regarding raw ground beef products that may be contaminated with the potentially deadly bacterium Escherichia coli O157:H7.

Although no recall has been initiated—because the affected products are no longer available for purchase—consumers are urged to check their refrigerators and freezers and avoid consuming the implicated meat.

The alert covers 1-lb. vacuum-packed packages of “ORGANIC RANCHER ORGANIC GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” labeled with "Use or Freeze By" dates of June 19, 2025 and June 20, 2025. These items were produced on May 22 and 23, 2025, and bear the establishment number “EST. 4027” inside the USDA mark of inspection.

While initially shipped to distribution centers in Connecticut, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland, the product reached consumers nationwide through Whole Foods Market retail locations.

Discovery and risk

The contamination concern emerged after the producing establishment, NPC Processing, Inc., alerted FSIS that ground beef that tested positive for E. coli O157:H7 had been distributed. Despite no confirmed reports of illness at this time, FSIS is taking a proactive stance to warn the public due to the serious health risks posed by this strain of E. coli.

This bacterium can cause severe dehydration, bloody diarrhea, and abdominal cramps within 2–8 days of ingestion. Although most individuals recover within a week, some—especially children under 5 and the elderly—may develop hemolytic uremic syndrome (HUS), a potentially fatal type of kidney failure characterized by pallor, easy bruising, and reduced urination. Immediate medical attention is advised for those experiencing these symptoms.

What to do

FSIS stresses that any consumer who purchased the affected ground beef should not consume it and should either discard it or return it to the place of purchase. Additionally, they urge all consumers to follow safe handling practices for raw meat and ensure that ground beef is cooked to an internal temperature of 160°F, which can only be accurately measured using a food thermometer.

Consumers seeking additional information may contact Danny Desautels, President of NPC Processing, Inc., at 802-660-0496 (office) or 802-310-7644 (cell), or via email at ddesautels@npcprocessing.com.

For general food safety inquiries, the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline is available at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854), or via email at MPHotline@usda.gov. Suspected food-related illnesses can be reported 24/7 through the Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF.