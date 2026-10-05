Walmart and Trader Joe’s frozen berries recalled over E. coli risk

A recall of frozen organic berries sold at Walmart has been expanded to include additional lots, while one lot sold at Trader Joe’s has also been recalled.

The products may be contaminated with E. coli O145, which can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Consumers are being urged to check their freezers and either throw away the recalled berries or return them to the store for a refund.

Consumers who keep frozen fruit on hand for smoothies and other foods may want to take a close look at what's in their freezers.

Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. of San Carlos, Chile, has expanded an earlier recall of frozen organic blueberries and berry blends because they may be contaminated with a potentially dangerous strain of E. coli. The recalls began in July.

The expanded recall includes additional lots of Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend and Great Value Organic Blueberries sold at Walmart, as well as one lot of Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend.

The recall is an expansion of actions that began July 3 and were expanded in September. The company said the latest action is being taken as a precaution after traceback information linked the products to frozen blueberries involved in the original recall.

Products included in the recall

The FDA says consumers should look for the following products:

Great Value Organic Triple Berry Blend, 10 ounces UPC: 7874211226 Lot codes: 6 031 01 and 6 041 01 Best if used by: Jan. 31, 2028, and Feb. 10, 2028

Great Value Organic Blueberries, 10 ounces UPC: 7874211213 Lot codes: 6 019 01, 6 040 01 and 6 163 01 Best if used by: Jan. 19, 2028; Feb. 9, 2028; and June 12, 2028

Trader Joe’s Organic Mixed Berry Blend, 12 ounces UPC: 00977654 Lot code: 6 051 01 Best before: Feb. 20, 2028



The Great Value products were distributed to select Walmart stores in 30 states, as well as Puerto Rico. The Trader Joe’s product was distributed to stores in 26 states and the District of Columbia. Virginia is among the states where both brands were distributed.

Why E. coli O145 can be dangerous

The potential contaminant is E. coli O145, a Shiga toxin-producing E. coli, or STEC.

Infection can cause severe stomach cramps, vomiting, and diarrhea, which may be bloody. Most healthy people recover within about a week, but some infections can lead to hemolytic uremic syndrome, or HUS, a serious condition that can result in kidney failure.

Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems are at greater risk of serious complications.

What consumers should do

Because frozen fruit can remain in household freezers for months or even years, consumers should check packages even if they don't remember purchasing the berries recently.

Anyone who has one of the recalled products should not eat it. The FDA says consumers should discard the berries or return them to Walmart or Trader Joe’s for a full refund.

The Chilean supplier said it is working with regulators and its customers on the recall. Consumers with questions can contact the company at 336-899-5612, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time.