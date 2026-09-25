Wakefern recalls Wholesome Pantry applesauce over elevated toxin levels

Wakefern Food Corp. is recalling Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce after FDA testing found elevated levels of patulin, a toxin produced by certain molds.

The recall covers 23-ounce plastic jars with UPC 04119005677 and a best-by date of June 16, 2027.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers are being told not to eat the recalled applesauce and to return it for a refund or replacement.

Wakefern Food Corp. has voluntarily recalled certain jars of its Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce after federal testing detected levels of a naturally occurring mold toxin above acceptable food safety limits.

The recall was announced by the company Sept. 14 and posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on Sept. 22. Routine FDA testing identified elevated levels of patulin, according to the recall notice.

Patulin is a toxin produced by some molds that can grow on damaged or bruised apples. It can make its way into apple products when contaminated fruit is used during processing. Wakefern said the levels detected in the recalled applesauce exceeded food safety limits, as well as the company's quality standards.

How to identify the recalled applesauce

The recall is limited to Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce packaged in 23-ounce plastic jars. Consumers should look for:

UPC: 04119005677

Best-by date: June 16, 2027

The best-by date is printed on the top of the lid. No other products sold by the affected supermarkets are included in the recall, Wakefern said.

The applesauce was distributed through several Wakefern supermarket chains, including ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market.

Why patulin can be a concern

Patulin contamination is most commonly associated with apples and apple products. Food safety standards restrict the amount allowed in foods because exposure to elevated levels can pose potential health concerns, particularly with repeated exposure over time.

Because testing showed the recalled product exceeded acceptable limits, Wakefern said consumers should not eat the applesauce.

As of the recall announcement, the company said it had received no reports of illnesses or injuries associated with the product.

What consumers should do

Consumers who have Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce at home should check the UPC and best-by date.

"Customers who purchased the recalled product can return it to the store for an immediate refund or replacement," Wakefern spokesperson Maureen Gillespie said.

Consumers with questions can contact ShopRite customer service at 1-800-746-7748 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.