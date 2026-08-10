Food To Live recalls green powders nationwide over Salmonella risk

Food To Live is recalling several green powder products sold nationwide because they may be contaminated with Salmonella.

The recall covers certain lots of wheatgrass, spirulina, algae, and SuperGrass powders sold in multiple sizes, including bulk packages.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers with recalled products are being told not to eat them and to throw them away or return them for a refund.

Consumers who use green powders and supplements should check their pantries after Food To Live recalled several products that may be contaminated with Salmonella.

Lexunder Inc., which does business as Food To Live, announced the recall Aug. 7. The affected products were sold nationwide and distributed online to consumers and businesses through FoodToLive.com, FoodInBulk.com, and other online marketplaces, according to a recall notice posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall includes certain lots of Food To Live Wheatgrass Powder, Organic Spirulina Powder, Organic Algae Powder Mix, Organic SuperGrass Powder, and Organic Wheatgrass Powder.

The recalled products are generally used as dietary supplements. Powders such as wheatgrass, spirulina, and blended “super greens” are commonly mixed into smoothies, protein shakes, water, or juice and consumed as a drink. Wheatgrass powder can also be incorporated into foods such as salad dressings, dips, and soups.

Products were sold in packages ranging from a few ounces to several pounds, as well as bulk cases weighing as much as 55 pounds.

Affected lots fall within the range SO-72558 through SO-79374, along with certain products carrying the codes VFD/ORG/MORP/B/25, C25051312 and OSP251001. However, not every product or lot within that broad range is necessarily included.

Consumers should compare the product name and specific lot number with the FDA's recall list. The lot code and best-before date can be found on the back of the package below the Nutrition Facts panel and next to the barcode.

Why are the green powders being recalled?

The recall began after the FDA notified the company that a retail sample of Food To Live Organic Supergreens Mix tested positive for Salmonella. The sample came from an 8-ounce package carrying lot number SO-77820.

The source of the contamination has not yet been determined. Food To Live has suspended production and distribution of the affected products while the company and FDA investigate. No illnesses associated with the recall had been reported as of the company's announcement.

Salmonella can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Although healthy people generally recover, infections can be particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. In rare cases, Salmonella can enter the bloodstream and lead to more serious illnesses.

What should consumers do?

Consumers should not eat recalled Food To Live products, according to the company. Instead, they should throw the products away or return them to the place where they were purchased for a full refund.

Consumers with questions can contact Lexunder Inc. at 718-717-1029 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time Monday through Friday or email recall@foodtolive.com.