Tainted cucumbers prompt recall of Gyro kits sold at Sprouts

Select lots of Gyro Family Kits have been recalled from Sprouts stores after the company was alerted by its supplier Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc. of potential Salmonella contamination of the cucumbers within the tzatziki sauce. No illnesses have been reported to date.

Salmonella can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in children, frail or elderly people, and other people with weakened immune systems. Healthy people infected with Salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

The affected product lots of the following product:

Gyro Family Kit (UPC 20594800000; Use by Dates 12/29/24-01/07/25) packaged in plastic trays with clear plastic lids. The product was distributed to Sprouts stores in 24 states.

What to do

Customers who purchased these items are urged not to consume them and dispose of them or return them to their local store for a full refund. The FDA recommends extra vigilance in cleaning and sanitizing any surfaces and containers that may have come in contact with these products to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Customers with questions may contact Sprouts Customer Relations at sprouts.com/contact.