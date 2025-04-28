Chocolate-covered macadamia nuts recalled due to undeclared allergens

Key takeaways

Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Company is recalling Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias (0.6oz and 4oz bags), due to the possible presence of undeclared almonds and cashews. Consumers who have allergies or severe sensitivity to almonds and cashews run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reactions if they consume this product.

The recalled Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias are packaged in 0.6oz and 4oz bags and were distributed to multiple retail locations in Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Michigan, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, Wisconsin and Guam.

The affected 0.6oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05464 4, marked with lot numbers K5069C1 and K5069C2 and best by date 10/2026.

The affected 4oz bag has the UPC 0 72992 05556 6, marked with lot numbers B4339E1 and B4340E1 and best by date 07/2026.

No illnesses or adverse reactions have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

What to do

The recall was initiated after Mauna Loa’s internal quality control process identified that the affected batch, manufactured by a third-party co-manufacturer, contained undeclared almonds and cashews. Immediate action was taken to contain the affected product, notify the third-party co-manufacturer, alert consumers and distributors, and report the issue to the FDA.

Consumers who have purchased the affected Mauna Loa Dark Chocolate Covered Macadamias 0.6oz and 4oz bags and have an almond or cashew allergy are urged not to consume the product and to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Customer Service at 1-888-255-5998, Monday through Friday.

