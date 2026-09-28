Consumer product safety recall roundup for September 25, 2026

Recall Roundup: Mattresses, smart glasses, foods and more

This roundup covers newly announced recalls and safety warnings from the Consumer Product Safety Commission, Food and Drug Administration, and USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service.

Emerspring mattresses fail fire safety rules

Style Homeware is recalling queen-size Emerspring Mattresses sold on Amazon because they do not meet the federal flammability standard for mattresses.

Hazard: The mattresses violate the mandatory flammability standard, creating a fire risk that can lead to serious injury or death.

Scope: About 263 mattresses were sold on Amazon.com from January 2026 through May 2026 for $226.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the mattress right away and contact Style Homeware for a free fitted cover to bring it into compliance.

Style Homeware, Inc., of Monrovia, California, is recalling Emerspring Mattresses after regulators said the products fail a mandatory fire-safety rule. The recalled mattresses are 12 inches thick, sold in queen size, have a white top and white sides with green trim, and were sold compressed in a box. A sewn-in white label on one side includes “Prototype ID: <EMERS-12”>” and the manufacture date “6/2025.”

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled mattresses do not comply with the mandatory flammability standard for mattresses. That means the product can pose a serious fire danger in the home, with a risk of severe injury or death if a fire occurs. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled mattress immediately. Style Homeware says it will provide a free fitted cover designed to bring the mattress into compliance with the federal flammability standard.

Company contact

Style Homeware email at EmerspringMattressRecall@outlook.com.

Source

INMO Air3 smart glasses can overheat

INMO International Technology Limited is recalling AIR3 smart glasses because the left temple can overheat during extended use and burn the wearer.

Hazard: The left temple can overheat, posing a burn hazard and a risk of serious injury or death.

Scope: About 1,643 were sold in the United States, plus about 120 in Canada, through Amazon.com, Inmoxr.com, and Kickstarter.com.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the glasses and contact INMO for a free repair and system update.

INMO International Technology Limited is recalling black AIR3 smart glasses used for AI translation, AI-assisted productivity, and media streaming. The model number AIR3 and the brand name INMO are printed on a label on the right temple. Regulators said the left temple can overheat during extended use, creating a serious burn risk to the face and ear.

The hazard

The overheating problem affects the left temple of the glasses, an area that rests directly against the wearer’s skin. The firm received 10 reports of the AIR3 glasses overheating, including reports of a burning sensation to the face and the left side of the ear. The CPSC said the condition poses a risk of serious injury or death from burns.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled smart glasses immediately and contact INMO for a free repair. The company said it will assist users in updating the system to version V3.16 online.

Company contact

INMO International toll free at 888-212-9620 between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support.usa@inmoxr.com or online at https://inmoxr.com/ pages/recall and click on “Product Recalls” at the top of the page for more information.

Source

Reclining chair battery packs can ignite

The Blue Cactus Company has recalled battery packs used with reclining chairs because the lithium-ion batteries can overheat, smoke, or catch fire.

Hazard: The lithium-ion battery can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards.

Scope: About 51,000 battery packs were sold on Amazon.com from May 2023 through July 2026 for about $105.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the battery packs and request a replacement from The Blue Cactus Company.

The Blue Cactus Company 2500 mAh Battery Packs for Reclining Chairs are being recalled by manufacturer Go North Rocket 28 AB, of Sweden. The battery packs were sold for use with reclining chairs and, according to the CPSC, contain lithium-ion cells that can become dangerously hot. That makes this recall especially important for consumers who keep the batteries attached to upholstered furniture inside the home.

The hazard

The CPSC said the lithium-ion battery in the recalled packs can overheat, creating both fire and burn hazards. The agency said it is aware of four reports of the batteries overheating, smoking, or igniting. Even a small battery fire can spread quickly when it happens near cushions, fabric, or other combustible materials.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled battery packs immediately and contact The Blue Cactus Company for a replacement battery pack. Do not continue charging or using a battery pack that shows signs of overheating, smoke, swelling, or damage.

Company contact

The Blue Cactus Company by email at recall@thebluecactuscompany.com or online at https://www.thebluecactuscompany.com/ and click on “Important Recall Information” to learn more.

Source

Light-up toys pose deadly battery risk

ABC Trading is recalling children’s light-up toys because their button cell battery compartments can be easily opened, creating a potentially fatal ingestion hazard.

Hazard: Children can access button cell batteries, which can cause internal burns, severe injuries, or death if swallowed.

Scope: About 43,674 units were sold in ABC Trading stores in Los Angeles, other specialty stores nationwide, and online at abctradinginc.com from September 2016 through May 2026.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund after disposing of the product.

ABC Trading Inc., of Vernon, California, is recalling several low-cost light-up children’s toys, including a light-up tie, light-up headbands, and light-up glasses. The products were packaged in clear plastic bags with identifiers 6502, HD-10, or L-508, and labeled “MADE IN CHINA, Importer: ABC TRADING, INC.” The CPSC said the toys violate the mandatory toy safety standard because children can access the button cell batteries inside.

The hazard

Button cell and coin batteries are especially dangerous when swallowed. The CPSC said the battery compartments can be easily accessed by children, creating a deadly ingestion hazard. If swallowed, these batteries can cause serious internal chemical burns, severe injury, and death. No incidents or injuries had been reported at the time of the recall.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled light-up toys immediately and contact ABC Trading for a refund. The company said consumers will be asked to email a photograph showing the product being disposed of in the trash before the refund is processed.

Company contact

ABC Trading toll-free at 323-581-3688 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. PT Monday through Friday, email at recallabc@gmail.com or online at https://www.abctradinginc.com/recall-2 or www.abctradinginc.com and click “Recall Information” at the top of the page for more information.

Source

NEWDERY power banks linked to fires

NEWDERY is recalling model ZHX-PB22 power banks after reports that the lithium-ion batteries exploded or ignited, including one fire tied to major property damage.

Hazard: The power banks’ lithium-ion batteries can explode or catch fire, posing fire and burn hazards.

Scope: About 21,380 power banks were sold on Amazon.com from October 2023 to November 2024 for between $27 and $50.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the power banks immediately and contact NEWDERY for refund instructions and safe disposal steps.

Shenzhen Xinkewangda Electronics Co., Ltd., doing business as NEWDERY, is recalling black power banks with yellow cables and model number ZHX-PB22. The brand name “NEWDERY” is engraved on the front and the model number is printed on the back. The recall follows reports that the lithium-ion battery inside can explode or ignite.

The hazard

The CPSC said the recalled power banks can overheat to the point of explosion or fire, creating serious burn and fire hazards. NEWDERY received nine reports of the power banks exploding and igniting, including one serious fire that resulted in $2 million in property damage and one burn injury. Lithium-ion battery fires can be difficult to extinguish and can reignite after appearing to go out.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the recalled power banks immediately and contact NEWDERY for instructions on how to receive a full refund. To get the refund, consumers must submit a photo of the recalled power bank showing the model number, serial number, and the word “recalled” and the consumer’s last name written on the device in permanent marker, then confirm disposal in accordance with applicable laws and regulations.

Company contact

NEWDERY toll-free at 888-256-6673 from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at support@newdery.com or online at https://www.newdery.com/pages/newdery-power-bank-recalls or go to www.newdery.com and click on “Recall” at the top of the page for more information.

Source

FOTING pressure washers pose electrocution danger

The CPSC is warning consumers to stop using FOTING pressure washers immediately because the machines lack key electrical protections against shock and electrocution.

Hazard: The pressure washers lack a Ground-Fault Circuit-Interrupter and have an inadequate power cord, creating serious shock and electrocution hazards.

Scope: The products were sold on Amazon.com, Walmart.com, TikTok.com, Temu.com, Wayfair.com, and eBay.com for between $85 and $266.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the pressure washers, cut the power cord, and dispose of the product.

The CPSC issued a safety warning for FOTING pressure washers sold online through several major marketplaces. According to the agency, the machines lack an integrated immersion protection device on or near the plug, also known as a Ground-Fault Circuit-Interrupter, and also do not have an adequate-length power cord. Those missing safeguards can expose users to a potentially deadly electrical shock.

The hazard

Pressure washers are used around water, making electrical protections especially important. The CPSC said these units do not have the required GFCI protection on or near the power plug and also lack an adequate-length power cord, creating a risk of serious injury or death from shock and electrocution. The agency’s warning is a stop-use notice rather than a traditional recall announcement.

What to do

Consumers should stop using the pressure washers immediately. The CPSC urges owners to destroy the products by unplugging them, cutting the power cord, and disposing of them, and says consumers should not sell or give away the hazardous washers.

Company contact

Report any incidents involving injury or product defect to CPSC at www.SaferProducts.gov.

Source

Ravioli recall over undeclared lobster

Deano’s Pasta is recalling Pear and Pecorino Triangoli Ravioli because the product may contain undeclared lobster, a serious risk for people with shellfish allergies.

Hazard: The ravioli contains undeclared crustacean shellfish, specifically lobster, which can trigger a life-threatening allergic reaction.

Scope: The product was distributed in Massachusetts retail stores between Aug. 10, 2026, and Sept. 22, 2026, under lot numbers 090126126, 082526126, 081826126, and 073126126.

Immediate action: Consumers should not eat the ravioli and should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Deano’s Pasta has issued an allergy alert for Pear and Pecorino Triangoli Ravioli sold in Massachusetts. The recall was announced because the product may contain lobster that is not declared on the label. For people with a crustacean shellfish allergy, even a small amount can pose a serious health threat.

The hazard

The risk is tied to an undeclared allergen, not spoilage or contamination visible to shoppers. The FDA notice said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to Crustacean Shellfish (Lobster) run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the product. Consumers should check the listed lot numbers carefully before deciding whether a package is affected.

What to do

Consumers who purchased Deano’s Pasta Pear and Pecorino Triangoli Ravioli should not consume it. The company is urging customers to return the product to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Deano’s Pasta at (617) 623-0013.

Source

Organic apple sauce pulled for patulin

Wakefern Food Corp. is recalling Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce after tests found elevated levels of patulin, a mold-related substance that should not exceed food safety limits.

Hazard: The apple sauce may contain elevated levels of patulin, a substance produced by molds that grow on damaged or bruised apples.

Scope: The recall covers packages with UPC code 04119005677 and a best-by date of June 16, 2027, sold through several Wakefern supermarket banners.

Immediate action: Customers should not consume the apple sauce and can return it to the store for a refund or replacement.

Wakefern Food Corp. has voluntarily recalled Wholesome Pantry Organic Unsweetened Apple Sauce sold through ShopRite, Price Rite Marketplace, The Fresh Grocer, Gourmet Garage, and Fairway Market. The issue is elevated patulin in the product, according to the FDA. The recall affects packages marked with the listed UPC and best-by date.

The hazard

Patulin is a naturally occurring substance produced by molds that can grow on damaged or bruised apples. The FDA said food safety standards limit how much patulin is allowed in food because elevated exposure over time can raise health concerns. Because the amount detected in this product exceeds acceptable limits, the product should not be consumed.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled apple sauce should not eat it. Wakefern said consumers can return the product to the store for an immediate refund or replacement.

Company contact

Consumers: 1-800-ShopRite (1-800-746-7748) Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m.-6 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday, 9-5. Media: Karen O’Shea (732) 906-5932.

Source

Niwali Tejocote products may contain toxin

Global Mix Inc. is recalling niwali Tejocote Capsules and niwali Tejocote Pieces because the products may contain yellow oleander, a highly toxic plant.

Hazard: The products may contain yellow oleander, which contains cardiac glycosides that can cause severe or fatal health effects.

Scope: The recall covers lots RM500925 and RM400925 distributed nationwide through ebay.com and Everymarket.com.

Immediate action: Consumers should stop using the products immediately and return them for a refund or contact the company to arrange one.

Global Mix Inc. has recalled niwali Tejocote Capsules and niwali Tejocote Pieces after finding that the products contain yellow oleander, listed in the notice as Thevetia peruviana. These products were sold nationwide online. Unlike many supplement recalls, this one involves a potentially poisonous plant ingredient rather than a labeling error.

The hazard

All parts of the yellow oleander plant are known to contain cardiac glycosides, which are highly toxic to humans and animals, the FDA said. Ingestion can cause severe or even fatal neurologic, gastrointestinal, and cardiovascular effects, including nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, changes in heart rhythm, and arrhythmia. Because of that toxicity, consumers should treat this as an urgent stop-use recall.

What to do

Consumers who purchased niwali Tejocote Capsules or niwali Tejocote Pieces should stop using them immediately and should not consume any remaining product. The products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund, or consumers can contact the company to arrange a refund.

Company contact

Global Mix Inc. Customer Service at (646) 419-5884 Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time, or by email at office@unitedlegalexperts.com.

Source

Bacon cheddar chips missing soy warning

Saratoga Potato Chips has issued an allergy alert for J. HIGGS Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Chips because some packages do not disclose soy.

Hazard: The chips contain undeclared soy, which can cause a serious or life-threatening allergic reaction in sensitive consumers.

Scope: The recall covers 7.75-ounce packages with UPC 0-51933-31645-4 and best-by dates of DEC 11 26 or DEC 18 26 sold in Save A Lot stores in five states.

Immediate action: Consumers with soy allergies should not eat the chips and should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Saratoga Potato Chips is recalling J. HIGGS Loaded Bacon and Cheddar Potato Chips sold in Save A Lot stores in Indiana, Kentucky, Ohio, Tennessee, and Maryland. The issue is undeclared soy in the product. For shoppers managing food allergies, a missing allergen warning can turn an ordinary snack into a medical emergency.

The hazard

The FDA said people who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to soy run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume the chips. Consumers should check both the UPC and the listed best-by dates to determine whether a bag is covered by the recall. The notice identifies the issue as an allergen-labeling problem.

What to do

Consumers who purchased the recalled chips are urged not to eat them if they have a soy allergy or sensitivity. The company said affected packages should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Company contact

Consumers can call 1-260-969-0066.

Source

Gluten-free mixes may contain wheat

GF Blends is recalling two baking mixes because they may contain undeclared wheat gluten, posing a risk for people with celiac disease or severe gluten intolerance.

Hazard: The products may contain undeclared wheat gluten, which can cause adverse health effects or allergic reactions.

Scope: The recall includes Truly AIP All Purpose Flour and Bread Mix and EAT G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. Flat Bread Pizza Mix with listed lot codes sold online nationwide, including through Amazon.com.

Immediate action: Consumers should not use the products and should return them for a refund or discard them.

GF Blends has recalled Truly AIP All Purpose Flour and Bread Mix, along with EAT G.A.N.G.S.T.E.R. Flat Bread Pizza Mix, because the products may contain undeclared wheat gluten. The products were distributed to retail and online customers nationwide through eatgangster.com, trulyaip.com, and Amazon.com. That is especially concerning because buyers may have chosen the products specifically to avoid gluten.

The hazard

The FDA said people who have celiac disease or a severe gluten intolerance run the risk of adverse health effects or allergic reactions if they consume the recalled mixes. The affected lot numbers are 260225, 260610, 260417, 260617, 260327, and 260803. Because these are marketed as specialty products, consumers should double-check any package still in the pantry.

What to do

Consumers should not use the recalled products. GF Blends said the products should be returned to the place of purchase for a full refund or discarded, and the company is arranging replacement of all recalled products after notifying customers by email and phone.

Company contact

GF Blends at 509-375-0909 from Monday – Friday, 8 am to 4 pm PT or recall@gfblends.com.

Source

Uninspected meats shipped with false USDA mark

Star Meat Delivery Inc. is recalling raw pork, beef, and goat products because they were produced without federal inspection and carried labels bearing a false USDA inspection mark.

Hazard: Meat produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants.

Scope: The products bear EST. 1363 and were shipped to a Georgia distributor for further distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide.

Immediate action: Consumers should not eat the products, and retailers and restaurants should not sell or serve them.

Star Meat Delivery Inc. is recalling raw pork, beef, and goat products after the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service said the items were produced without the benefit of federal inspection. The products also bore labels with a false USDA mark of inspection. That combination raises immediate concerns about both food safety and product misrepresentation.

The hazard

FSIS said food produced without inspection may contain undeclared allergens, harmful bacteria, or other contaminants that put consumer health and safety at risk. Because these products moved through a distributor in Georgia for further distribution to retail and restaurant locations nationwide, the agency is warning not only consumers but also businesses that may still have the meat in inventory.

What to do

Consumers who purchased these products are urged not to consume them. Retailers and restaurants are urged not to sell or serve them, and the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Company contact

Jennifer Joyner, Media Office Manager, Star Meat Delivery Inc. at 252-239-0610 or starmeatdelivery@gmail.com.

Source