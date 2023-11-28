Ice Cream Recalls

Write a review
Wilcox recalls dozens of ice cream products

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

Wilcox Ice Cream of East Arlington, Vt., is recalling all flavors of Wilcox brand ice cream, yogurt, and ice cream bars, as well as Leonardo’s brand gelato.

The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported to date.

A list of the recalled products, sold at retail stores and Co-Ops in Vermont, New Hampshire, Massachusetts and new York, may be found here.

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume t...

    Yarnell recalls no sugar added homemade vanilla ice cream

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

    Yarnell Operations of Searcy, Ark., is recalling containers of its Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 48 oz/1.5 quart round container with the following best by dates and lot numbers:

    • Best by 11/15/2024 - Lot 3135,
    • Best by 11/16/2024 - Lot 3136 and
    • Best by 02/04/2025 - Lot 3216,

    was sold at Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Food stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Yarnell customer service at (855) 215-5039. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.(EST).

    Life Raft Treats expands ice cream recall

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Life Raft Treats is expanding its earlier recall of its “Not Fried Chicken” 64-oz buckets, 2.5-oz bars, and Life Is Peachy 6-count boxes of ice cream products.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, which were shipped by www.Goldbelly.com online directly to consumers located in Alabama, Arkansas. Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, the District of Columbia, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Michigan, Mississippi Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington and Wisconsin, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (843) 695-9806 Monday through Friday from 9:00 am – 5:00 pm EST or by email at recall@liferafttreats.com.

    Weis Markets recalls Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label

    Weis Markets of Sunbury, Pa., is recalling 48-oz. containers of Weis Quality Brownie Moose Tracks Ice Cream.

    The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, packaged in a round container with a UPC of 041497-01194 with all sell by dates  included, was sold at all 197 Weis retail stores in Pennsylvania, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, New York, Delaware and West Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to egg who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Customers with questions may contact Weis Markets at (866) 999-9347 Monday through Friday from 8am -- 5pm (EST).

    Belfonte Dairy recalls Chocolate to Die For ice cream

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

    Belfonte Dairy is recalling Chocolate to Die For premium ice cream produced at its Kansas City manufacturing facility.

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label. There have been no reports of illness to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 1.5-quart container with UPC 83057 17049, was sold at Hy-Vee, Cash Saver, Harps, Price Mart, and Heartland Stores in the Kansas City, Missouri, metro area, including Kansas City, Kansas, Tulsa, Oklahoma, Columbia, Missouri, Springfield, Missouri, and surrounding areas

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Belfonte at (816) 231-2000 seven days a week from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (CST) or online for more information.

    Big Olaf recalls all flavors of ice cream

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Big Olaf Creamery of Sarasota, Fla., is recalling all flavors and all lots of its branded ice cream.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    A total of 23 people have been infected with an outbreak strain of Listeria monocytogenes from ten states.

    The recalled product was sold at Big Olaf retailers in Florida, as well as to consumers in restaurants and senior homes and in one location in Fredericksburg, Ohio.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should dispose of them immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (941) 365-7483 Monday through Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

    HP Hood recalls Planet Oat Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert products

    The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

    HP Hood of Lynnfield, Mass., is recalling 4,481 cases of Planet Oat Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Planet Oat Chocolate Peanut Butter Swirl Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert.

    The products may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled items, sold in retail stores nationally and in Puerto Rico, St. Maarten, and the Cayman Islands, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should return the products to the place of purchase for a full refund or exchange.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 242-2423 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EST).

    Van Leeuwen recalls frozen Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk

    The product may contain cashews and pistachios that are not declared on the label

    Van Leeuwen Ice Cream of Brooklyn, N.Y., is recalling 2,185 frozen 14-oz pints of non-dairy frozen Oat Milk Brown Sugar Chunk.

    The product may contain cashews and pistachios, which are allergens that are not declared on the label.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 14-oz white package with orange lettering and an orange lid and is marked with lot #21V194 and a best by date of 1/13/2023 on the bottom of the pint, was sold in retail stores nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to tree nuts who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions or concerns may contact the firm at (718) 701-1630 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST) or by email at kate@vanleeuwenicecream.com.

    Turkey Hill recalls Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

    Turkey Hill Dairy of Conestoga, Pa., is recalling Chocolate Marshmallow Premium Ice Cream.

    The product may contain peanuts, which is an allergen that is not declared on the label. There have been no reports of illness to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 48-oz container with UPC code 020735420935 and Sell-by date 03/02/2023 on the bottom of the package, was sold in retail stores from April 14 – 19, 2022.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or sensitivity to peanuts who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers may contact Turkey Hill Dairy at (800) 693-2479 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

    Royal Ice Cream expands recall to include all products

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    The Royal Ice Cream Company is expanding an earlier recall to include all products manufactured at its of Manchester, Conn., facility.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. There have been no illnesses reported to date.

    The following items, packaged in pints, half gallons, Sandwiches, and portion control slices containing manufacturing plant number “CT121” or “CT#121,” are being recalled:

    • Batch brand pints, all flavors
    • Royal Ice Cream Brand half Gallons, pints, cakes, all specialties.
    • Ronny Brook Ice cream all flavor pints & 3-gallon tubs
    • New Orleans Ice cream all flavor pints & 2.5-gallon tubs
    • Maple Valley Ice Cream all flavor pints
    • Art Cream all pint Flavors
    • Sweet Scoops Yogurt all pint Flavors
    • Gelato Fiasco all pint Flavors
    • Biggy Iggy’s Ice Cream Sandwiches
    • Munson Chip Wich Ice Cream sandwiches
    • Giffords Ice cream Sandwiches all flavors
    • Chewy Louie Ice Cream Sandwiches
    • Snow Wich Ice Cream Sandwich
    • Newport Creamery – Crazy Vanilla, Van & Choc, Vanilla & Coffee HG – only
    • Dough Wich- Conn. 4 oz Cookie Dough sandwich -in flavors of , Vanilla, Chocolate and French Vanilla
    • Doris Italian Markets- Florida- Spumoni wedge, Spumoni Half Gallon, Tartufo, Cannoli, Spumoni pie Slices.
    • Highland Park Market brand ice cream, all sizes and all flavors
    • Labriola's Italian Stores, Spumoni Ice Cream, 64 ounces

    The recalled products were sold by retail stores in Massachusetts, Connecticut, Rhode Island, Vermont, New York, Louisiana, Florida, Texas, and New Hampshire.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (860) 649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

    Royal Ice Cream recalls various Batch Ice Cream products

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    The Royal Ice Cream Company of Manchester, Conn., is recalling specific lots of Batch Ice Cream brand Vanilla, Ginger, and Mocha Chip ice cream.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled products are packaged in paper 16-oz pints with the Batch Ice Cream brand name and flavors shown on the front.

    Products are coded with a "Date of Manufacture" that reads 1/19/22 and a "Best By" date of 7/19/23. Both of those pieces of information can be found on the bottom of the cup.

    The UPC numbers for the products are listed below:

    • Vanilla – 837654968505
    • Ginger – 83765496856
    • Mocha chip – 83765496853

    The recalled products were sold at Market Baskets and Roach Brothers Markets in Massachusetts and Big Y Stores in Massachusetts and Connecticut.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (860) 649-5358 Monday through Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (EST).

    Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream recalled

    The product contains allergens that are not declared on the label

    Maryland & Virginia Milk Producers Cooperative Association (MDVA) is recalling one lot of Howling Cow Butter Almond Ice Cream Pints.

    The product contains soy and wheat, allergens that are not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled, with UPC 0 74336 65079 6, are stamped with a sell-by date of September 15, 2022, on the bottom of the container. They were sold in Harris Teeter stores in North Carolina and South Carolina beginning September 24, 2021.

    What to do

    Customers with allergies or a sensitivity to wheat and soy who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they can discard it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may call (800) 552-1976 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. (EST).

    Picket Fence Creamery recalls taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream

    The products may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label

    Picket Fence Creamery is recalling taco cheese curds and key lime pie ice cream.

    The products may contain wheat, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The taco cheese curds are packaged in 12-oz. plastic containers with a Picket Fence Creamery taco cheese curds label, a UPC that reads 094922414984, and a “best if used by” date of 2-26-22 or before that's located directly below the cow logo on the left side of the label.

    The key lime pie ice cream is packaged in ½ pint, pint, and quart containers with the Picket Fence Creamery key lime pie label, a UPC reading 094922414847, and a “best if used by” date of 3/31/22 or before that's located directly below the cow logo on the left side of the label.

    The recalled products were sold in retail stores in Iowa.

    What to do

    Consumers with questions or who would like a refund may contact the firm at (515) 438-2697, Monday through Saturday, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

    Velvet Ice Cream recalls Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label

    Velvet Ice Cream is recalling its 56-oz containers of Raspberry Fudge Cordial Ice Cream.

    The product may contain peanuts, an allergen not declared on the label.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, UPC 0-7068210049-7 with codes A2 19521 26-012 printed on the bottom of the carton, was sold in retail stores in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana and West Virginia starting in late July.

    What to do

    Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to peanuts who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may call (800) 589-5000, Monday through Friday from 8am-4:30pm (EST).

