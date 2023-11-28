Ice Cream Recalls

Yarnell Operations of Searcy, Ark., is recalling containers of its Guilt Free No Sugar Added Homemade Vanilla Ice Cream.
The product may contain egg, an allergen not declared on the label.
No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled product, which comes in a 48 oz/1.5 quart round container with the following best by dates and lot numbers:
- Best by 11/15/2024 - Lot 3135,
- Best by 11/16/2024 - Lot 3136 and
- Best by 02/04/2025 - Lot 3216,
was sold at Walmart, Kroger, Harps, Edwards Food Giants, Hays, Mad Butchers, Cash Savers, Hometowns, Superlo, Shoppers Value, Town & Country Supermarket and G&W Food stores in Arkansas, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.
What to do
Customers with an allergy or severe sensitivity to egg who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but return it to the store where purchased for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact Yarnell customer service at (855) 215-5039. Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.(EST).