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Lidl recalls coffee and vanilla gelato over Listeria risk

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - A recall alert notice next to a Gelatelli coffee and vanilla gelato container.

The product was sold in nine states and Washington, D.C.

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  • Lidl is recalling one lot of Gelatelli gelato over possible Listeria contamination.

  • The product reached stores in nine states and Washington, D.C.

  • No illnesses have been reported; customers can receive refunds without receipts.

Lidl U.S. is recalling Gelatelli Coffee & Vanilla Gelato with Coffee Sauce & Cookie Pieces after routine quality testing detected Listeria monocytogenes in a laboratory sample.

The recall, announced Friday, October 16, covers 16-ounce containers bearing UPC 4 0564897 22458, lot 085261 and best-by date MAR/26/2028. The lot and date appear on the container’s bottom. Packaging is clear plastic with a brown lid.

The gelato was distributed July 19–October 15 to Lidl stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

Listeria can cause serious or fatal infections, particularly in young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or stillbirth.

What to do

Customers should discard the recalled gelato or return it to Lidl for a full refund. No receipt is required.

Questions can be directed to 844-747-5435, Monday–Saturday, 8 a.m.–8 p.m. Eastern.

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