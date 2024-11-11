Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Listeria Recalls and Warnings

Food Recalls

Nearly 5,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled for listeria risk

The products were produced in late October

Featured Food Recalls photo

Yu Shang Food, Inc., is recalling approximately 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)  the products may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from October 21 to October 27, 2024. These products have “used by” dates ranging from 21-AUG-2025 through 27-AUG-2025. 

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside t...

Read article
Featured Food Recalls photo

Latest Articles

  1. Why health officials are worried about tainted frozen vegetables
  2. Fresh Express recalls chopped romaine salad
  3. Study: Eating peanuts in infancy prevents peanut allergy
  4. Probar Base Frosted Peanut Butter Bars recalled
  5. Fish Family Farm recalls milk products and cream

Not sure how to choose?

Get expert buying tips about Listeria Recalls and Warnings delivered to your inbox.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Recent Articles

    Newest
    • Newest
    • Oldest
    Article Image

    Trader Joe's recalls products containing cotija cheese

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Trader Joe's of Monrovia, Calif., is recalling all lots of the following products:

    • Trader Joe's Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292)
    • Trader Joe's Cilantro Salad Dressing (SKU 36420)
    • Trader Joe's Elote Chopped Salad Kit (SKU 74768)
    • Trader Joe's Southwest Salad (SKU 56077)

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to any Trader Joe's for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Trader Joe's at (626) 599-3817 Monday through Friday, 6:00 am to 5:00 pm (PT).

    Trader Joe's of Monrovia, Calif., is recalling all lots of the following products: Trader Joe's Chicken Enchiladas Verde (SKU 58292) Trader Joe's C...

    Article Image

    Brightfarms recalls spinach and salad kits

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    BrightFarms is recalling spinach and salad kits distributed under the BrightFarms brand.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, which come in 4-oz, clear, plastic containers, may be found here.

    The recalled products were sold by retail stores in Connecticut, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Virginia and West Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them but discard them and present a photo of the product or receipt at the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (866) 857-8745 between 8:00 am-6:00 pm (EDT) or by email info@brightfarms.com with the subject line: Recall.

    BrightFarms is recalling spinach and salad kits distributed under the BrightFarms brand.The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes....

    Article Image

    Garland Ventures recalls chicken fried rice

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Garland Ventures of Garland, Texas, is recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There are no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following item, produced on November 10, 2023, is being recalled:

    • 12-oz. trays containing Freshness Guaranteed brand “CHICKEN FRIED RICE DICED CHICKEN MEAT WITH VEGETABLES AND RICE IN A SAVORY SOY SAUCE” with lot code WK10CFR and a best if used by date of 11/10/2024 represented on the label.

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. P-31993” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was sold at retail locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (972) 485-8878, or by email at evelyntsai@ballyplus.com or phoebehsu@ballyplus.com.

    Garland Ventures of Garland, Texas, is recalling approximately 13,842 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken fried rice.The product may be contaminated with Li...

    Article Image

    Baker Farms recalls Kroger bagged collard greens

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Baker Farms of Norman Park, Ga., is recalling a single production run of Kroger bagged collard greens.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    There have been no reports of illness to date.

    The recalled product, packaged in16-oz bags with a UPC code of 11110-18171, a Best By date of 10-16-2023 and production code 110093-387 was sold in the produce department of Kroger stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, South Carolina and Tennessee, and parts of Illinois, Indiana and Missouri.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should discard it or return it to their local store for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Kroger at (800) 632-6900 Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM to 12:00 AM (EST) and Saturday and Sunday, 8:00 AM to 9:30 PM (EST).

    Baker Farms of Norman Park, Ga., is recalling a single production run of Kroger bagged collard greens.The product may be contaminated with Listeria mon...

    Article Image

    Don Miguel Foods recalls carne asada burritos

    The products man be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Don Miguel Foods of Dallas, Texas, is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burritos.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    The are non no confirmed reports of adverse reactions.

    The following item, produced on September 27, 2023, is being recalled.

    • 7-oz. individual wax paper packages containing “DON MIGUEL Hand Made BURRITO CARNE ASADA” with date code D23270 printed on the package.

    The recalled product, bearing establishment number “EST. 20049” inside the USDA mark of inspection, was sold at retail convenience store locations nationwide.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it, but discard or return it to the place of purchase.

    Consumers with questions may contact Don Miguel Food at (800) 523-4635 or online at www.megamexfoods.com/contact-us/.

    Don Miguel Foods of Dallas, Texas, is recalling approximately 10,642 pounds of frozen ready-to-eat carne asada burritos.The product may be contaminated...

    Article Image

    Oppenheimer company recalls organic green kiwifruit

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    David Oppenheimer and Company is recalling all one-pound clamshells of Zespri brand organic green kiwifruit.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes.

    No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled, grown in New Zealand, exported to North America and repacked locally for sale, carries UPC code 8 18849 02009 3, and fruit stickered with the GTIN bar code 9400 9552.

    The kiwifruit was shipped between June 14, 2023, and July 7, 2023, and sold at retail locations in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, North Carolina, New York, Oho, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Virginia and Wisconsin.

    Zespri organic green kiwifruit sold in other states is NOT being recalled.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume it, but discard it immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (866) 698-2580, Monday-Friday, 9am-4:30pm (PDT), or by email at contact@oppy.com.

    David Oppenheimer and Company is recalling all one-pound clamshells of Zespri brand organic green kiwifruit.The product may be contaminated with Lister...

    Article Image

    A&M Farms recalls Little Bear brand whole Vidalia onions

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogeness

    A&M Farms of Lyons, Ga., is recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20, 2022, and June 23, 2022.

    The products may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses or adverse events have been reported to date.

    A list of the recalled products, sold at retail stores in five states, may be found here

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard or return it to the place of purchase with a receipt for a refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone at (912) 585-2058 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. (EDT).

    A&M; Farms of Lyons, Ga., is recalling select whole Vidalia onions packed on one pack line between June 20, 2022, and June 23, 2022.The products may be...

    Article Image

    CDC warns of potential listeria contamination in Big Olaf ice cream products

    The creamery says it’s working with health officials to remedy the situation

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert for a possible listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf ice cream. The agency reported that there have been 23 illnesses, 22 hospitalizations, and one death on Monday. 

    Listeria is a foodborne bacterial illness that can be especially dangerous to pregnant women, people over the age of 65, and those who have a weakened immune system. It's most commonly caused by consuming unpasteurized milk products -- like ice cream -- and improperly processed deli meats.

    The CDC and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) take listeria seriously and penalize companies that don’t meet their health standards. Just a couple of years ago, Blue Bell Creameries paid a record fine over listeria contamination in its products. The company's president was charged with wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud in relation to his purported efforts to hide what was known about the contamination from consumers.

    What precautions the CDC suggests

    The CDC suggests consumers should throw away any Big Olaf Creamery brand ice cream products that they possess. To further protect consumers, Big Olaf Creamery is voluntarily contacting retail locations to recommend that their ice cream products be removed from store shelves until further notice.

    “For now it is only speculation as it is an ongoing investigation, our brand has not been confirmed to be linked to these cases, I am not sure why only Big Olaf is being mentioned and targeted,” a Big Olaf representative wrote in a Facebook post

    “The original report we got from the Florida Department of Health on Friday July 1st, was that there are 23 cases reported, the first one reported was January 2021. 6 out of the 23 patients mentioned having consumed Big Olaf ice cream, but nothing has been proven. We have been cooperating with the Florida Department of Health, FDACS and the FDA as soon as we were informed about the situation. We have been transparent and have answered all their questions and provided them with all the information requested from us, as the health and well being of the public is our first priority.”

    The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has issued a food safety alert for a possible listeria outbreak linked to Big Olaf ice cream. The agen...

    Article Image

    Brookshire Grocery recalls yellow flesh peaches

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Brookshire Grocery Company of Tyler, Texas, is recalling bulk yellow flesh peaches available in stores between April 15, 2022, and May 17, 2022.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which was imported from Chile and may have a PLU sticker with the words “CHILE” and “TREE RIPE YELLOW PEACH” and the numeral 4044, was old at Brookshire’s, Super 1 Foods, Spring Market, and FRESH by Brookshire’s retail stores in Texas, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should dispose of it immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact Brookshire at (888) 937-3776.

    Brookshire Grocery Company of Tyler, Texas, is recalling bulk yellow flesh peaches available in stores between April 15, 2022, and May 17, 2022.The pro...

    Article Image

    Paul Brothers recalls cheese products due to possible listeria contamination

    The products were produced in early May

    Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, is recalling several specific cheese products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems. 

    Shipping cartons with the affected product are identified by the lot codes 05042022, 05052022, or 05062022. Individual retail outlets may have relabeled the individual consumer packages as:

    • Cottonwood River Cheddar

    • D'amir Brie Double Crème French Brie

    • Milton Prairie Breeze White Cheddar Style

    • Milton Tomato Garlic Cheddar

    • Paris Brothers Mild Cheddar

    • Paris Brothers Colby Jack

    • Paris Brothers Pepper Jack

    • Cervasi Pecorino Romano

    The products were delivered to wholesalers for distribution in grocery stores in Kansas, Missouri, Arkansas, Iowa, Oklahoma, Nebraska, South Dakota, one store in Mississippi, and one store in Florida.

    Products that were produced between May 4, 2022, and May 6, 2022, are the only products in the recall. It was issued following routine sampling by the FDA, which revealed the presence of Listeria monocytogenes.

    The company said no illnesses have been reported to date. Although healthy people may suffer only short-term symptoms -- such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea -- listeria infections can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

    Those who have purchased the affected products are encouraged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone and ask for the FDA contact, Doug Schnell, at 816-455-4188 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. CST.

    Paris Brothers, Inc., of Kansas City, Missouri, is recalling several specific cheese products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminat...

    Article Image

    Bakkavor USA recalls Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in 12-oz plastic trays, with UPC 1 95515 02394 8 and use by dates of 4/15/2022, 4/17/2022, 4/18/2022, 4/19/2022, 4/22/2022, 4/24/2022, 4/25/2022 & 4/26/2022, was sold in Whole Foods Market stores in 48 states -- Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product may bring a valid receipt to a Whole Foods store for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday or 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

    Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal.The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illness...

    Article Image

    Alpine Fresh recalls Hippie Organics French Beans

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    Alpine Fresh of Doral, Fla., is recalling Hippie Organics French Beans.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 1-lb clear plastic package marked with lot # 313-626 on the back on a small, white label, was sold at Whole Foods stores in Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, and Maryland; Aldi stores in Florida; and LIDL stores in Delaware, Georgia, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, and Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (866) 827-3362.

    Alpine Fresh of Doral, Fla., is recalling Hippie Organics French Beans.The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have b...

    Article Image

    T Fresh recalls Yes! enoki mushrooms

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

    T Fresh Company of City of Industry, Calif., is recalling 7.5 oz-packages of enoki mushrooms grown in China.

    The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No infections or illnesses have been reported.

    The recalled product, which is white and stringy with small caps, was covered under lot #6021053 and UPC barcode 825382736947. It was sold in California and Texas to retail stores through produce distributors.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (626) 968-2088 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (PST).

    T Fresh Company of City of Industry, Calif., is recalling 7.5 oz-packages of enoki mushrooms grown in China.The product may be contaminated with Lister...

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.