Listeria Recalls and Warnings

Bakkavor USA of Charlotte, N.C., is recalling Whole Foods Market Red Lentil Dal.
The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses have been reported to date.
The recalled product, which comes in 12-oz plastic trays, with UPC 1 95515 02394 8 and use by dates of 4/15/2022, 4/17/2022, 4/18/2022, 4/19/2022, 4/22/2022, 4/24/2022, 4/25/2022 & 4/26/2022, was sold in Whole Foods Market stores in 48 states -- Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maryland, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, Nevada, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Vermont, Washington, Wisconsin, West Virginia, and Wyoming.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled product may bring a valid receipt to a Whole Foods store for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may call (844) 936-8255 from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. (CST) Monday through Friday or 8:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
