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Whipped cream sold at Costco recalled over possible chemical contamination

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream is being recalled because it may contain a cleaning chemical.

Customers reported a chemical smell and taste in the affected product

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  • Alamance Foods is recalling a batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream because it may contain a cleaning chemical.

  • Affected 15-ounce cans have an April 2, 2027, best-by date and timestamps between 00:35 and 02:45.

  • Consumers should stop using the recalled whipped cream and return it to Costco for a full refund.

Alamance Foods has voluntarily recalled a batch of Kirkland Signature Real Heavy Whipped Cream sold at Costco after learning it could contain a small amount of a cleaning chemical.

In a November 7 notice to Costco members, the company said customers reported a chemical smell and taste. No serious adverse effects requiring medical care had been reported.

The recalled product was sold between October 11 and October 31, 2026, in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Iowa, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Wisconsin.

What to do

Consumers should check both the best-by date and timestamp on their cans. The affected product carries Costco item number 1777000.

The notice does not identify the cleaning chemical or explain how it may have entered the product.

Customers with affected cans should stop using them and return them to their local Costco for a full refund. Questions or concerns can be directed to Alamance Foods at customer.care@alamancefood.com.

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