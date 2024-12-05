Recall issued for tainted cucumbers sold at 36 Texas Walmart stores

More cucumbers are being recalled because that may be tainted with Salmonella. Following a recall by SunFed Produce, Walmart has recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.
The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, which initiated a recall late last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.
The cucumbers were sold in these 36 Walmart stores in Texas:
Store Number
Store Street Address
Store City & State
2918
730 W EXCHANGE PKWY
ALLEN, TX
827
603 E HIGHWAY 243
CANTON, TX
240
2701 STATE HIGHWAY 50
COMMERCE, TX
5823
6185 RETAIL RD
DALLAS (SKILL), TX
8930
15757 COIT RD
DALLAS TX
2427
9301 FOREST LN
DALLAS, TX
5191
802 E US HIGHWAY 80
FORNEY, TX
202
16066 STATE HIGHWAY 121
FRISCO CUSTER & 121 TX
3224
555 W INTERSTATE 30
GARLAND (SE), TX
1055
5302 N GARLAND AVE
GARLAND TX
146
1102 US HIGHWAY 271 NORTH
GILMER
427
7401 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 30
GREENVILLE
4164
300 KINGS FORT PKWY
Kaufman TX
3764
105 CENTENNIAL BLVD
LINDALE, TX
3828
4006 ESTES PKWY
LONGVIEW
5672
2662 W LUCAS RD
LUCAS TX
5211
5001 MCKINNEY RANCH PKWY
MCKINNEY (SW) TX
789
200 US HIGHWAY 80 E
MESQUITE TX
251
135 NE LOOP 564
MINEOLA TX.
131
2311 S JEFFERSON AVE
MOUNT PLEASANT
2973
115 WEST FM 544
MURPHY, TX
2883
8801 OHIO DR
PLANO (N) TX
1117
6001 N CENTRAL EXPY
PLANO TX
7178
701 W PRINCETON DR
PRINCETON TX
4215
8801 STATE HIGHWAY 34 S
QUINLAN, TX
259
782 E INTERSTATE 30
ROCKWALL TX.
3225
2501 LAKEVIEW PKWY
ROWLETT, TX
5987
494 W INTERSTATE 30
ROYSE CITY TX
5673
8015 WOODBRIDGE PKWY
SACHSE TX
417
1750 S BROADWAY ST
SULPHUR SPRINGS
265
1900 W MOORE AVE
TERRELL, TX
6467
450 S SOUTHEAST LOOP 323
TYLER (HWY 31) TX
1022
3820 STATE HIGHWAY 64 W
TYLER (W) TX
5210
2050 N HIGHWAY 78
WYLIE, TX
What to do
Consumers should take the following actions:
Check to see if you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.
Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.
Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.
Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.
If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.
Consumers with questions should visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.