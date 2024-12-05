Write a review
  2. News
  3. Salmonella Warnings

Recall issued for tainted cucumbers sold at 36 Texas Walmart stores

Walmart has recalled cucumber slices from 36 Texas stores because of Salmonella contamination - Image via FDA

Cucumbers recalled last week made their way to the retail giant

More cucumbers are being recalled because that may be tainted with Salmonella. Following a recall by SunFed Produce, Walmart has recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination. 

The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, which initiated a recall late last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.

The cucumbers were sold in these 36 Walmart stores in Texas:

Store Number

Store Street Address

Store City & State

2918

730 W EXCHANGE PKWY

ALLEN, TX

827

603 E HIGHWAY 243

CANTON, TX

240

2701 STATE HIGHWAY 50

COMMERCE, TX

5823

6185 RETAIL RD

DALLAS (SKILL), TX

8930

15757 COIT RD

DALLAS TX

2427

9301 FOREST LN

DALLAS, TX

5191

802 E US HIGHWAY 80

FORNEY, TX

202

16066 STATE HIGHWAY 121

FRISCO CUSTER & 121 TX

3224

555 W INTERSTATE 30

GARLAND (SE), TX

1055

5302 N GARLAND AVE

GARLAND TX

146

1102 US HIGHWAY 271 NORTH

GILMER

427

7401 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 30

GREENVILLE

4164

300 KINGS FORT PKWY

Kaufman TX

3764

105 CENTENNIAL BLVD

LINDALE, TX

3828

4006 ESTES PKWY

LONGVIEW

5672

2662 W LUCAS RD

LUCAS TX

5211

5001 MCKINNEY RANCH PKWY

MCKINNEY (SW) TX

789

200 US HIGHWAY 80 E

MESQUITE TX

251

135 NE LOOP 564

MINEOLA TX.

131

2311 S JEFFERSON AVE

MOUNT PLEASANT

2973

115 WEST FM 544

MURPHY, TX

2883

8801 OHIO DR

PLANO (N) TX

1117

6001 N CENTRAL EXPY

PLANO TX

7178

701 W PRINCETON DR

PRINCETON TX

4215

8801 STATE HIGHWAY 34 S

QUINLAN, TX

259

782 E INTERSTATE 30

ROCKWALL TX.

3225

2501 LAKEVIEW PKWY

ROWLETT, TX

5987

494 W INTERSTATE 30

ROYSE CITY TX

5673

8015 WOODBRIDGE PKWY

SACHSE TX

417

1750 S BROADWAY ST

SULPHUR SPRINGS

265

1900 W MOORE AVE

TERRELL, TX

6467

450 S SOUTHEAST LOOP 323

TYLER (HWY 31) TX

1022

3820 STATE HIGHWAY 64 W

TYLER (W) TX

5210

2050 N HIGHWAY 78

WYLIE, TX

What to do

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

