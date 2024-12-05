Recall issued for tainted cucumbers sold at 36 Texas Walmart stores

More cucumbers are being recalled because that may be tainted with Salmonella. Following a recall by SunFed Produce, Walmart has recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices, produced in select stores, due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

The recall was initiated because this product may contain recalled whole cucumbers supplied by SunFed Produce, which initiated a recall late last week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024.

The cucumbers were sold in these 36 Walmart stores in Texas:

Store Number Store Street Address Store City & State 2918 730 W EXCHANGE PKWY ALLEN, TX 827 603 E HIGHWAY 243 CANTON, TX 240 2701 STATE HIGHWAY 50 COMMERCE, TX 5823 6185 RETAIL RD DALLAS (SKILL), TX 8930 15757 COIT RD DALLAS TX 2427 9301 FOREST LN DALLAS, TX 5191 802 E US HIGHWAY 80 FORNEY, TX 202 16066 STATE HIGHWAY 121 FRISCO CUSTER & 121 TX 3224 555 W INTERSTATE 30 GARLAND (SE), TX 1055 5302 N GARLAND AVE GARLAND TX 146 1102 US HIGHWAY 271 NORTH GILMER 427 7401 INTERSTATE HIGHWAY 30 GREENVILLE 4164 300 KINGS FORT PKWY Kaufman TX 3764 105 CENTENNIAL BLVD LINDALE, TX 3828 4006 ESTES PKWY LONGVIEW 5672 2662 W LUCAS RD LUCAS TX 5211 5001 MCKINNEY RANCH PKWY MCKINNEY (SW) TX 789 200 US HIGHWAY 80 E MESQUITE TX 251 135 NE LOOP 564 MINEOLA TX. 131 2311 S JEFFERSON AVE MOUNT PLEASANT 2973 115 WEST FM 544 MURPHY, TX 2883 8801 OHIO DR PLANO (N) TX 1117 6001 N CENTRAL EXPY PLANO TX 7178 701 W PRINCETON DR PRINCETON TX 4215 8801 STATE HIGHWAY 34 S QUINLAN, TX 259 782 E INTERSTATE 30 ROCKWALL TX. 3225 2501 LAKEVIEW PKWY ROWLETT, TX 5987 494 W INTERSTATE 30 ROYSE CITY TX 5673 8015 WOODBRIDGE PKWY SACHSE TX 417 1750 S BROADWAY ST SULPHUR SPRINGS 265 1900 W MOORE AVE TERRELL, TX 6467 450 S SOUTHEAST LOOP 323 TYLER (HWY 31) TX 1022 3820 STATE HIGHWAY 64 W TYLER (W) TX 5210 2050 N HIGHWAY 78 WYLIE, TX

What to do

Consumers should take the following actions:

Check to see if you have recalled Marketside Fresh Cut Cucumber Slices.

Anyone with the recalled product in their possession should not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute the recalled product. We also encourage them to clean and sanitize surfaces that could have come into contact with the recalled product to reduce cross-contamination.

Recalled products should be thrown out or destroyed so they may not be consumed or returned to the point of purchase.

Consumers who are unsure if they have purchased the recalled product are advised to visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.

If you think you have consumed a recalled product and do not feel well, contact your healthcare provider.

Consumers with questions should visit https://www.walmart.com/helpExternal Link Disclaimer or contact Walmart’s Customer Care Team at 1-800-925-6278.