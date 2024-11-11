Write a review
Nearly 5,000 pounds of ready-to-eat meat recalled for listeria risk

Yu Shang Food, Inc., is recalling approximately 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products due to listeria contamination - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The products were produced in late October

Yu Shang Food, Inc., is recalling approximately 4,589 pounds of ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry products. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS)  the products may be tainted with Listeria monocytogenes.

The ready-to-eat meat and poultry items were produced from October 21 to October 27, 2024. These products have “used by” dates ranging from 21-AUG-2025 through 27-AUG-2025. 

The recalled products bear establishment number “P-46684” or “EST. M46684” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to retail locations nationwide and were available for purchase online.   

The problem was discovered after FSIS performed routine testing and follow-up activities of finished product produced by Yu Shang Food, Inc. on October 21, 2024, which confirmed the product was positive for Listeria monocytogenes.

What to do

FSIS said it is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the recall can send an email to yushangchicken@gmail.com or contact Ling Li, Yu Shang Food, Inc. Plant Manager, at 408-857-0901.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

