Publix frozen blueberry recall upgraded to FDA’s highest threat level

The FDA has classified a recall of GreenWise frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix as Class I, its highest-risk recall category.

The products may be contaminated with E. coli O145:H28 and have been linked to an outbreak that has sickened 12 people and hospitalized four. No deaths have been reported.

The recall covers all lots of certain 10-ounce and 48-ounce GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries sold at Publix stores in eight states.

A recall of frozen blueberries and mixed berries sold at Publix has been elevated to the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA's) most serious risk classification as federal officials continue investigating an E. coli outbreak linked to the products.

The FDA classified the recall as Class I, a designation used when there is a reasonable probability that exposure to a recalled product could cause serious health consequences or death. The classification marks an escalation in the government's warning surrounding GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries and mixed berries that Publix previously pulled because of possible E. coli O145:H28 contamination.

The outbreak has been linked to 12 illnesses, including 11 in Florida and one in Georgia. Four people have been hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported, according to the FDA. Illnesses were reported between May 11 and June 5.

Publix announced July 29 that it was recalling all lots of GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries and Whole Mixed Berries after an earlier recall had been limited to a specific lot of 10-ounce frozen blueberries. The retailer said it had already stopped selling the affected products at the end of June.

Products being recalled

The recall includes:

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 10 oz., UPC 41415-06453

GreenWise Organic Whole Blueberries, 48 oz., UPC 41415-12053

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 10 oz., UPC 41415-06753

GreenWise Organic Whole Mixed Berries, 48 oz., UPC 41415-12153

The products were shipped to Publix stores in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Virginia.

The recall began more narrowly in early July, when Chilean supplier Frutas y Hortalizas del Sur S.A. recalled a lot of 10-ounce GreenWise Organic frozen blueberries after concerns about E. coli O145:H28 contamination. That initial recall covered lot code 60401 with a best-by date of Feb. 9, 2028.

Chilean exporter under scrutiny

After traceback work, epidemiological evidence and an FDA inspection raised concerns about additional blueberries from the supplier, Publix expanded the action to all lots of the affected GreenWise blueberry and mixed-berry products. The FDA has also placed frozen blueberries from the Chilean supplier on an import alert, allowing shipments to be detained without physical examination.

E. coli O145 is a Shiga toxin-producing strain that can cause severe stomach cramps, diarrhea — sometimes bloody — and vomiting. Most healthy people recover within about a week, but infections can sometimes cause hemolytic uremic syndrome, a potentially serious complication involving kidney failure. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems can be particularly vulnerable.

Consumers should check their freezers and not eat the recalled berries. Publix says customers can throw the products away or return them to a store for a full refund. The FDA also advises cleaning and sanitizing surfaces or containers that may have come into contact with the recalled fruit.