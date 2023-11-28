Salmonella Recalls and Warnings

Write a review
Cantaloupe is the source of a nationwide salmonella outbreak

The outbreak has spread to over 30 states across the country

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are warning consumers about a new salmonella outbreak from contaminated cantaloupe. 

Currently, both whole cantaloupes and pre-cut cantaloupes have been linked to the spread of salmonella, and the outbreak has reached 32 states across the U.S, with 99 total illnesses. 

Since the outbreak started on November 17, 45 people across the country have been hospitalized as a result of ...

    Pacific Trellis Fruit recalls Malichita brand cantaloupes

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Pacific Trellis Fruit is recalling 4,872 cases of Malichita brand whole cantaloupes.

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    This is a continuing outbreak, and several illnesses have been reported in the U.S. and Canada to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

    Pacific Trellis Fruit has not received any reports of illness.

    A list of the recalled products, packed in corrugated cartons with the price look-up sticker labeled “Malichita.,”and sold at retail supermarkets in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin and Canada, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them but discard them.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 859-9600 Monday - Friday from 9AM – 5PM (PST).

    Kwik Trip recalls fruit cups and trays

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Kwik Trip is recalling three varieties of fresh-cut fruit cup and tray products.

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.

    There are no reported illnesses to date.

    A list of the recalled products, sold at Kwik Trip, Kwik Star, Stop-N-Go, Tobacco Outlet Plus Grocery, and Tobacco Outlet Plus convenience stores in Wisconsin, Minnesota, Iowa, Michigan, Illinois and South Dakota, may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchase the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return them to their local store for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (608) 781-8988.

    Deskins recalls No-Bake and candy products

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    Deskins Candies of Bluefield, W.Va. is recalling Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Fudge, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter No-Bake, Deskins Candies Peanut Butter Pinwheel, and Deskins Candies Chocolate No-Bake.

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella. There have been no confirmed illnesses to date.

    The following products, which come in a 16-oz clear plastic clamshell with coding on the top of the package beside the label, are being recalled:

    • Peanut butter Fudge, UPC 7 33980 12311 7, expiration date 6/26
    • Peanut butter No Bakes, UPC 7 33980 12331 7, expiration date 6/21
    • Peanut butter Pinwheel, UPC 7 33980 12314 7, expiration date 6/16
    • Chocolate No Bakes, UPC 7 33980 12334 7, expiration date 6/26

    The recalled products were sold at Merchants Distributor in Hickory, North Carolina; Krogers in Salem, Virginia; Grants Supermarkets in West Virginia and Virginia; and Goodsons Supermarkets in West Virginia.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should discard or return them to the place of purchase for full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company by phone at (304) 324-1938 Monday through Friday from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. (EST).

    Cargill recalls products containing Jif peanut butter

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella

    Cargill is recalling select lots of Milk and Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz Crackers, Peanut Butter Meltaways, Peanut Butter Eggs and Fudge.

    The products contain Jif peanut butter that was recalled by the J.M. Smucker company due to the potential for Salmonella contamination.

    No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported to Cargill to date, although there is a Salmonella outbreak associated with the consumption of Jif peanut butter.

    The following 8-oz. boxes of peanut butter-containing products, sold between February 9 and March 28, 2022, at the Wilbur Chocolate store in Lititz, Pa., and online at Wilburbuds.com, are being recalled:

    • K119D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box, Lot 220216AC, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
    • K119M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Eggs - 8 oz. Box, Lot 220216AF, Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022
    • K120D Dark Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz Box, Lot 220224AA, Best if Used by Date of 4/24/2022, Lot 220219AB, Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022 Lot 220215AC, Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
    • K120M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Meltaways - 8 oz. Box, Lot 220222AA with Best if Used by Date of 4/22/2022, Lot 220218AG with Best if Used by Date of 4/18/2022, Lot 220215AE with Best if Used by Date of 4/15/2022
    • K121M Milk Chocolate Covered Peanut Butter Ritz® Crackers - 8pc. 8 oz. Box, Lot 220302AF with Best if Used by Date of 6/2/2022, Lot 220216AJ with Best if Used by Date of 5/16/2022, Lot 220209AF with Best if Used by Date of 5/9/2022
    • K508 Peanut Butter and Chocolate Fudge - 8 oz. Box Lot 220219AF with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022
    • K509 Peanut Butter Fudge - 8 oz. Box, Lot 220219AC with Best if Used by Date of 4/19/2022

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but discard or return any unconsumed portions to the Wilbur Chocolate Retail Store.

    Consumers who want to return products and/or request a refund may contact the company at (717) 627-7946 between 9 a.m. – 5 p.m. (ET) Monday – Friday, or by email at Aweik@cargill.com.

    Taharka Brothers Ice Cream recalls products due to possible salmonella contamination

    The ice cream includes Jif peanut butter that was recalled previously

    Taharka Brothers Ice Cream, of Baltimore, Md., has recalled Peanut Butter Cup ice cream products distributed between 03/01/2022 and 05/28/2022 because they may be contaminated with salmonella. 

    The products contain Jif peanut butter, which was recalled back in May due to possible salmonella contamination. The ice cream products were distributed in the Maryland and DC area through grocery stores, scoop shops, restaurants, and via direct-to-consumer delivery. No illnesses or health-related complaints have been reported thus far. 

    The products are packaged in16-oz. paper pint containers and 2.5-gallon containers. The 16-oz. container has a barcode on the side that reads 38455-78827. 

    What to do

    Wholesale customers are advised to remove affected products from circulation, photograph them, and dispose of them. These customers can email duane@taharkabrothers.com with their business name and address with proof of disposal in the form of a photograph to receive a credit to their account. 

    Individual consumers are encouraged not to consume any potentially contaminated ice cream and to visit a Taharka Brothers store location for an exchange and refund. Those who are unable to visit a physical location can email taharkacs@gmail.com for further instructions. 

    All customers can contact the company by phone at 410-698-2738 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. (EST) for more information.

    Prairie City Bakery recalls Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cakes

    The products contain recalled Jif peanut butter

    Prairie City Bakery of Vernon Hills, Ill., has issued a voluntary recall for 50,220 Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Ooey Gooey Butter Cake products. 

    The recalled products contain Jif peanut butter produced by the J.M. Smucker company, which was subject to an earlier recall that was initiated on May 20, 2022, due to potential salmonella contamination. 

    The recalled cakes were sold in individual 2-oz. packages and in ten packs of 2-oz. packages at gas stations and convenience stores nationwide. Affected lot codes include 1357-1 (Best by 6/23/2023) and 2085-1 (Best by 9/25/2023). The ten-pack UPC is 7-97884-36719-9 and the individual unit UPC is 7-97884-36718-2.

    What to do

    Consumers who have purchased the recalled product are advised not to consume it or open it. It should be disposed of or returned to the place of purchase. 

    Customers can contact Prairie City Bakery by phone at (800) 338-5122 Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (CT) for more information and to supply package code information to receive a refund.

    F&S Produce recalls some Protein Power Snack products

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    F&S Produce Co. of Vineland, N.J. is recalling certain Protein Power Snack products because they contain JIF peanut butter that may be contaminated with salmonella. 

    No illnesses have been reported in connection to the Protein Power Snack product, but illnesses have been reported in connection to other JIF peanut butter products.

    The products were distributed at Walgreens stores in New Jersey and New York, but they have been pulled from store shelves. The last lot of affected products have a code date of "Best By: 05/28/22," which can be seen on the front label. 

    What to do

    Consumers who have any affected products in their homes should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. 

    The company says customers who have questions can contact Joseph Garofalo by phone at 856-391-7122 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST or by email at jgarofalo@fsfreshfoods.com.

    Smucker recalls Jif peanut butter

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    The J. M. Smucker Co. is recalling select Jif peanut butter products sold in the U.S.

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella.

    The following items, with lot codes ranging from 1274425 to 2140425 included alongside best-if-used-by dates, are being recalled:

    • JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025516
    • JIF 16 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025537
    • JIF 96 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024705
    • JIF 96 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024706
    • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150007565
    • JIF 12 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER INTERNATIONAL 5150008026
    • JIF 3/4 OUNCE PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008051
    • JIF .64 OUNCE NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER PLASTIC CASE 5150008058
    • JIF 96 COUNT NATURAL PEANUT BUTTER TO GO CASE 5150021889
    • JIF 36 COUNT CREAMY JIF PEANUT TO GO CASE 5150024114
    • JIF 8 COUNT CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024130
    • JIF 8 COUNT CREAMY PBTR TO GO 5150024136
    • JIF 4.5 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024137
    • JIF 54 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024143
    • JIF 28 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024163
    • JIF 96 COUNT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024170
    • JIF 54 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 36 PACK 5150024174
    • JIF 28 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024177
    • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL HONEY 5150024182
    • JIF 12 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024191
    • JIF 12 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024307
    • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024321
    • JIF 28 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024322
    • JIF 4 POUND CAN CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024331
    • JIF 96 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY TWINPACK 5150024404
    • JIF 15.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024540
    • JIF 13 OUNCE SQUEEZABLE POUCH 5150024545
    • JIF 33.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150024548
    • JIF 13 OUNCE NATURAL SQUEEZE POUCH 5150024572
    • JIF 80 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024769
    • JIF 80 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150024776
    • JIF 40 OUNCE REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025499
    • JIF 16 OZ REDUCED FAT CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025518
    • JIF 16 OUNCE CREAMY OMEGA 3 PEANUT BUTTER 5150025530
    • JIF 80 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TWIN PACK 5150025542
    • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025565
    • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025574
    • JIF 16 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER HONEY 5150025578
    • JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072001
    • JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150072002
    • JIF 46.5 OUNCE NO ADDED SUGAR PEANUT BUTTER 5150041418
    • JIF 1.1 OUNCE PORTION CONTROL PEANUT BUTTER 120 COUNT 5150092100
    • JIF 48 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024094
    • JIF 48 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024095
    • JIF 1.5 oz CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER TO GO 5150024141
    • JIF 48 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY 5150024402
    • JIF 40 OUNCE CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024090
    • JIF 40 OUNCE CRUNCHY PEANUT BUTTER 5150024091
    • JIF 40 OUNCE NATURAL CREAMY PEANUT BUTTER 5150025524

    The recalled products were sold nationwide in retail stores and other outlets.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not eat them. Instead, they should discard them immediately.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company online or by phone at (800) 828-9980 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (ET).

    Strauss Israel recalls various snack foods

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    Strauss Israel of Israel is recalling Elite brand Chocolates, Cakes, Wafers, Energy Grain Snacks, Energy Chocolate Rice Cakes, Chewing Gum, and Toffee Candies.

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled products were sold in the kosher market nationally but primarily in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut, California, and Florida. They were sold directly to customers by Amazon.com, Fresh Direct, Passover.com, and all retailer online sites. The full list of affected products may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact Strauss Israel online or by email at eliterecall@kayco.com.

    World Variety Producer recalls Organic Zucchini

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella

    World Variety Produce of Los Angeles, Calif., is recalling one lot of Organic Zucchini.

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella. No illnesses have been reported to date.

    The recalled product, which comes in a 6-oz clear overwrap tray under lot number 38706503 and UPC 6-81131-22105-4, was sold in select Walmart retail stores in Arizona, Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled product should not consume it. Instead, they should discard it.

    Consumers with questions may contact the firm at (800) 588-0151 Monday through Friday from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PST).

    Liberty Fruit Company recalls processed cantaloupe

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella

    Liberty Fruit Company is recalling certain packages containing cantaloupe.

    The product may be contaminated with salmonella, but there have been no reports of illness to date.

    The recalled products are packaged in 4-oz, 8-oz, 16-oz, and 32-oz clear plastic containers marked as Fruit Medley, Fruit Tray, Fruit Salad, Cantaloupe Chunks, Hawaiian Blend, and Melon Medley.

    Expiration dates marked on the labels range from March 3, 2022, to March 26, 2022.

    The products were marketed under the label Liberty Fruit Co., Inc. and/or Carol’s Cuts with the following UPC codes: 886810710052, 886810710250, 886810710076, 886810710120, 886810710014, 886810710069, 886810060560, 886810060591, 886810060546, 886810710403, 886810710410, 886810710793, 886810710502, 886810710762, 886810710724, 886810974263, 886810710809, 886810731002, 886810731019.

    They were sold at retail stores and foodservice operations in Missouri, Kansas, Iowa, and Nebraska.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them. Instead, they should return them to the place of purchase for a full refund.

    Consumers with questions may contact the company at (913) 281-5200 between 8 a.m. and 4 p.m. (CT) Monday through Friday.

    Ferrero recalls Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Chocolate Treats basket

    The products may be contaminated with salmonella

    Ferrero U.S.A. of Parsippany, N.J., is recalling its Kinder Happy Moments Chocolate Assortment and Kinder Mix Chocolate Treats basket.

    The products may be contaminated with Salmonella Typhimurium.

    While there are no reports of illness in the U.S. to date, cases of salmonella in consumers have been reported in Europe.

    A list of the two products being recalled in the U.S. may be found here.

    What to do

    Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them.

    Consumers with questions may contact Ferrero online or by phone at (800) 688-3552 Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST).

