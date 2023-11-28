Salmonella Recalls and Warnings

Pacific Trellis Fruit is recalling 4,872 cases of Malichita brand whole cantaloupes.
The products may be contaminated with Salmonella.
This is a continuing outbreak, and several illnesses have been reported in the U.S. and Canada to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Pacific Trellis Fruit has not received any reports of illness.
A list of the recalled products, packed in corrugated cartons with the price look-up sticker labeled “Malichita.,”and sold at retail supermarkets in California, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Wisconsin and Canada, may be found here.
What to do
Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them but discard them.
Consumers with questions may contact the company at (323) 859-9600 Monday - Friday from 9AM – 5PM (PST).