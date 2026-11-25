Prime Food Processing is recalling 425 cases of dried herring and dried croaker over a potential botulism risk.

The three affected lots went to Asian grocery stores across 31 states. The company said it had received no reports of illness linked to the products when it issued the notices.

Consumers should avoid eating the recalled fish and return it, along with its packaging, to the store for a full refund.

Prime Food Processing LLC is voluntarily recalling 225 cases of dried herring and 200 cases of dried croaker because the fish’s internal organs were not fully removed during processing. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration posted both notices on Nov. 23. The Brooklyn, New York, company announced the croaker recall on Nov. 10 and the herring recall on Nov. 23.

Routine testing by the New York State Department of Agriculture and Markets identified the problem. A subsequent investigation traced the affected fish to imports manufactured in Vietnam. The company said spores of Clostridium botulinum, the bacterium that can produce the toxin that causes botulism, are more likely to be concentrated in the fish’s internal organs. Fish sold with those organs intact have been linked to past botulism outbreaks.

How to identify the recalled fish

All three products come in clear, 7-ounce (198-gram) plastic packages. Shoppers can check the item number, lot code and expiration date against the agency's details.

Distribution varied by lot. At least one of the recalled products went to Asian grocery stores in Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Washington and Wisconsin.

What consumers should do

If your package matches one of the recalled lots, do not eat the fish. Return any uneaten fish and its packaging to the store where you bought it for a full refund. Prime Food Processing can be reached at 718-963-2323, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.

Botulism is a medical emergency. Symptoms can include blurred or double vision, drooping eyelids, slurred speech, muscle weakness, and trouble swallowing or breathing. Anyone who develops these symptoms after eating the fish should seek medical care immediately.