How ConsumerAffairs uses cookies

This website utilizes technologies such as cookies to enable essential site functionality, as well as for analytics, personalization, and targeted advertising. To learn more, view the following link:

For Businesses
Write a Review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls and Safety Alerts

Imperio recalls beef jerky over missing federal inspection

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Imperio Distribution recalls 946 pounds of beef jerky produced without federal inspection, posing potential health risks.

The recalled food was distributed in seven states

Add ConsumerAffairs on Google

  • Imperio Distribution is recalling approximately 946 pounds of beef jerky produced without federal inspection.

  • The recall covers three varieties in two-ounce bags bearing an unauthorized USDA inspection mark.

  • Consumers should discard or return the jerky; no illnesses or injuries have been confirmed.

Imperio Distribution LLC of Elgin, Illinois, is recalling ready-to-eat beef jerky after federal officials discovered it was produced without required inspection and carried another facility’s USDA inspection mark without authorization. The USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced the recall Oct. 24.

The affected products, packaged from January through October 2026, are two-ounce sealed bags of Imperio Fuego, Original, and Limón Beef Jerky, each labeled “Carne Seca.” Packages display establishment number “1885” inside the USDA inspection mark.

The announcement lists distribution to retailers in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, and Wisconsin. FSIS discovered the problem during surveillance activities.

The main danger is that required safeguards against contamination and unsafe processing have not been verified. That does not prove a particular product is contaminated, but it leaves consumers without the assurance provided by inspection.

The risks

USDA warns that food produced without inspection may contain:

  • Harmful bacteria, which can cause foodborne illness

  • Undeclared allergens, which can trigger reactions in people with food allergies

  • Other contaminants, which may make the food unsafe to eat

For the recalled Imperio beef jerky, no illnesses or injuries had been confirmed when the recall was announced. However, the USDA inspection symbol on the packages does not establish their safety: FSIS says the company used another facility’s inspection mark without authorization.

Consumers should discard the recalled jerky or return it to the store, even if it appears normal. Anyone concerned about an illness after eating it should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions can be directed to company owner Manuel Cortes at 630-532-9560. Anyone concerned about illness should contact a healthcare provider.

Stay informed

Sign up for The Daily Consumer

Get the latest on recalls, scams, lawsuits, and more

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    Thanks for subscribing.

    You have successfully subscribed to our newsletter! Enjoy reading our tips and recommendations.

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes

    Was this article helpful?

    Share your experience about ConsumerAffairs

    Yes