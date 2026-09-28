Sempio recalls chicken stew imported without required inspection

Sempio Food Services is recalling about 4,600 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken stew imported from South Korea without required U.S. import reinspection.

The recall covers Sempio Korean Ginseng Chicken Stew in Classic and Rich varieties, with a best-by date of Sept. 29, 2027.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers are being told not to eat the recalled products.

Sempio Food Services Inc. is recalling approximately 4,596 pounds of ready-to-eat chicken stew after federal inspectors determined the products entered the United States without required import reinspection.

The Cerritos, California-based company imported the products from the Republic of Korea, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS). The problem was discovered during routine FSIS surveillance.

The recall covers two varieties of Sempio Korean Ginseng Chicken Stew. Both come in 31.75-ounce, or 900-gram, pouches packed in cardboard boxes:

Sempio Korean Ginseng Chicken Stew Classic

Sempio Korean Ginseng Chicken Stew Rich

The products were produced March 30, 2026, and carry a best-by date of Sept. 29, 2027. They also bear Korean establishment number “GIA15001” and shipping mark “MK-2026-0422-01.”

Sold in eight states

The recalled chicken stew was shipped to distributors and retailers in Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

FSIS said there have been no confirmed reports of illness or injury associated with the products. Anyone who believes they may have become ill or been injured after consuming the stew should contact a healthcare provider.

The recall stems from an inspection issue rather than the discovery of a specific contaminant. Imported meat and poultry products are subject to FSIS reinspection when they enter the United States to verify that the shipments meet U.S. food-safety requirements.

Check your pantry

Because the products have a best-by date more than a year away, FSIS said it is concerned that consumers may still have the chicken stew stored in their homes.

Consumers who find one of the recalled packages should not eat it. FSIS recommends throwing it away or returning it to the store where it was purchased. Retailers have also been instructed not to sell the affected products.

FSIS said it will conduct recall effectiveness checks to make sure the company has notified customers and that recalled products are no longer available to consumers. A retail distribution list may be posted by the agency when it becomes available.