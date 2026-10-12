Starfish smoked seafood recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. is recalling Starfish Seafood Trio over possible Listeria contamination.

The affected smoked fish was distributed in six states; no illnesses have been reported.

Consumers should stop eating the product and return it for a full refund.

Krasnyi Oktyabr Inc. of Brooklyn, New York, has announced the recall of a lot of Starfish Seafood Trio containing cold-smoked salmon, halibut, and trout, according to an October 9 announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

The product was distributed in New York, Florida, Georgia, Massachusetts, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The recalled Latvia-made seafood comes in vacuum-sealed, eight-ounce packages bearing lot number D139149161-153 and expiration date 12/01/2027.

New York State agriculture officials identified the potential contamination. Krasnyi Oktyabr, a wholesale distributor, said it did not manufacture the seafood.

Listeria monocytogenes can cause severe infections, particularly in older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems. Infection during pregnancy can cause miscarriage or stillbirth. Symptoms may include fever, headache, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consumers should return the seafood to the purchase location for a full refund. Questions can be directed to 718-858-6720, weekdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.