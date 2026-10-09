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USDA issues public health alert about illegally imported chicken sausages

Image via FSIS - A public health alert has been issued for Grace chicken Vienna sausages illegally imported from Jamaica.

The alert covers two Grace varieties, regardless of the product date

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  • Federal food safety officials have issued a public health alert for Grace chicken Vienna sausages illegally imported from Jamaica.

  • The regular and Hot & Spicy varieties were distributed to retailers in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas.

  • Consumers should not eat the affected products and should discard them or return them to the place of purchase.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for canned Grace chicken Vienna-style sausages illegally imported from Jamaica.

Jamaica is not eligible to export meat or poultry products to the United States, FSIS said in its October 6 announcement. The agency is investigating how the products entered the country.

The alert covers 140-gram cans of Grace Ready to Eat Chicken Vienna Sausages and Grace Ready to Eat Chicken Vienna Sausages Hot & Spicy. Both bear the establishment number “EST. NO G-01” inside the Jamaican inspection mark. All product dates are covered.

The importer distributed the cans to retail locations in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, and Texas. Federal inspectors discovered the issue during routine surveillance of imported products already in commerce.

What to do

FSIS reported no confirmed illnesses or injuries associated with eating the sausages. However, officials are concerned that consumers may still have cans in their pantries. Anyone who purchased the affected products should avoid eating them and either throw them away or return them to the place of purchase.

Anyone concerned about an illness or injury should contact a healthcare provider.

Questions about the alert can be directed to Sandra Campbell at 305-887-9523 or purecaribbeandist@gmail.com. Consumers with general food safety questions can reach the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854 or MPHotline@usda.gov.

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