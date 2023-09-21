Cheese Recalls

Kraft Heinz is recalling 83,800 cases of individually-wrapped Kraft Singles American processed cheese slices.

A thin strip of the individual film may remain on the slice after the wrapper has been removed, which could cause a gagging or choking hazard.

The firm has received six complaints of consumers saying they choked or gagged in connection with the issue. No injuries or serious health issues have been reported.

Products included in the recall include:

16-oz. Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with an individual package UPC of 0 2100061526 1 and a “Best When Used By” date of 10 JAN 24 through 27 JAN 24. Individual packages in this recall will contain an S and 72 in the Manufacturing code.

3-lb. multipacks of Kraft Singles American Pasteurized Prepared Cheese Product with a carton UPC of 0 2100060491 3 and a “Best When Used By” of 09 JAN 2024 through 13 JAN 2024 and 16 JAN 2024.

The recalled products were shipped to a limited number of customers.

What to do

Customers who purchased the recalled products should not consume them, but return them to the store where purchased for an exchange or refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Kraft Heinz at (800) 280-8252 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (EST) Monday through Friday