Massive July egg recall upgraded to most serious threat

The FDA has upgraded the recall of more than 1.5 million dozen eggs to Class I, its highest-risk recall classification.

The recalled eggs may be contaminated with Salmonella Enteritidis and were sold under brands including Kroger, Simple Truth, Brookshire’s, Country Morning, and Sunups.

The recall is linked to a multistate Salmonella outbreak involving 98 illnesses and 26 hospitalizations, according to the FDA; no deaths have been reported.

Consumers who still have eggs included in a massive July recall should not eat them. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has classified the recall as Class I, its most serious recall category.

The recall covers 1,589,577 dozen white shell eggs and brown cage-free shell eggs from Midwest Poultry Services, L.P. The eggs were produced at farms in Texas and distributed to retailers and foodservice customers in several states.

A Class I designation means there is a reasonable probability that exposure to the recalled product could cause serious adverse health consequences or death. The classification raises the urgency of a recall that was first announced July 22 over possible contamination with Salmonella Enteritidis.

Recall linked to salmonella outbreak

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have been investigating a multi-state outbreak of Salmonella Enteritidis infections linked, in part, to the recalled eggs.

According to the FDA, 98 people in 17 states have become sick and 26 have been hospitalized. No deaths have been reported. Among patients interviewed about what they ate before becoming ill, 40 of 44 reported eating eggs.

The recalled eggs were produced and distributed from Texas farms between June 6 and July 3, 2026. They were sold at Kroger and Brookshire Grocery stores and other retailers in Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas, Mississippi, New Mexico, and Oklahoma.

How to identify recalled eggs

Consumers should check cartons for:

Plant code P-1950 or 0840962

Julian dates 157 through 184

“Best By” or “Sell By” dates ranging from July 20 through Aug. 17, 2026

Affected eggs were sold under several brand names, including Kroger, Simple Truth Cage Free, Brookshire’s, Country Morning, and Sunups.

What consumers should do

Consumers should not eat recalled eggs, even if the eggs look or smell normal. They should throw them away or return them to the place of purchase for a refund.

The FDA also recommends washing and sanitizing surfaces, containers, and other items that may have come into contact with the recalled eggs to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Salmonella infections can cause diarrhea, fever, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal cramps. Infections can be particularly dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. Anyone who develops symptoms after eating recalled eggs should contact a healthcare provider.