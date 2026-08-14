Oma’s Pride recalls raw dog food over Salmonella risk

Oma’s Pride is recalling 639 six-pound bags of frozen raw Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe after the product was found to contain Salmonella.

The recall covers only lot BB012729, with a manufacturing date of Jan. 27, 2026, and a best-by date of Jan. 27, 2029.

Consumers should stop feeding their pets the product immediately, dispose of it safely, and contact the company for a refund.

Oma’s Pride has recalled one lot of its frozen raw dog food because of Salmonella contamination, a health risk that can affect both pets eating the food and people handling it.

The Avon, Connecticut-based company is recalling 639 six-pound bags of Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe, according to an announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall applies specifically to:

Product: Woof Complete Canine Chicken Recipe

Package size: Six pounds

Lot number: BB012729

Item/SKU: F-WOOFC-6

UPC: 8 7938400145 9

Manufacturing date: Jan. 27, 2026

Best-by date: Jan. 27, 2029

Sold in 11 states

Each stand-up pouch contains 12 individually wrapped, eight-ounce vacuum-sealed portions. The product was distributed frozen to retail and wholesale customers in Arizona, California, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, New Jersey, Nevada, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia. It was also shipped directly to consumers through online orders.

No other Oma’s Pride products, package sizes, or lots are included in the recall, the company said. The FDA notice did not specify whether any illnesses had been reported in connection with the recalled food.

Salmonella can cause illness in dogs that consume contaminated food. Symptoms in pets may include lethargy, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, fever, vomiting, reduced appetite, and abdominal pain. Some infected animals may appear healthy but can still carry the bacteria and spread it to people or other animals.

What to do

Pet owners should contact a veterinarian if an animal ate the recalled food and subsequently developed symptoms.

People can be exposed by handling contaminated pet food or touching bowls, utensils, storage containers, and other surfaces that came into contact with it. Human symptoms can include nausea, vomiting, diarrhea or bloody diarrhea, abdominal cramps, and fever.

In uncommon cases, Salmonella infection can lead to more serious conditions, including arterial infections, endocarditis, arthritis, muscle pain, eye irritation, and urinary tract symptoms. Anyone who develops symptoms after contact with the product should consult a healthcare provider.

Consumers should stop feeding the recalled food immediately and dispose of it where children, pets, and wildlife cannot reach it. The product should not be sold or donated.

The company also advised customers to wash and sanitize pet bowls, cups, storage containers, and any utensils or surfaces that may have touched the food. Hands should be washed thoroughly after handling the product or cleaning contaminated items.

Consumers may contact Oma’s Pride for a refund by calling 1-800-678-OMAS between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Eastern time, Monday through Friday, or by emailing hello@omaspride.com.

Oma’s Pride said it is investigating the contamination and conducting the voluntary recall in coordination with the FDA.