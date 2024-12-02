4Earth Farms recalls vegetables due to possible E. coli

4Earth Farms is recalling multiple brands of Organic Vegetable Medley, Conventional Vegetable Medley, and Organic Whole Carrots because the products may be contaminated with Shiga toxin-producing E. coli O121:H19.

E. coli O121:H19 is a bacterium that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, elderly people, and those with a weakened immune system.

The recall was initiated after 4Earth Farms was notified by Grimmway Farms, Inc. that carrots used in the Vegetable Medleys and Whole Organic Carrots may have been contaminated with E. coli O121:H19. Grimmway Farms recalled its organic carrots in November.

No illnesses have been reported to 4Earth Farms to date.

What to do

The recalled product should no longer be available for purchase but may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. If consumers still have recalled products in their home, they should not eat or use them, throw them away, and clean and sanitize surfaces they touch. Consumers concerned about an illness should contact a medical professional.

The Organic and Conventional Vegetable Medleys, and Organic Whole Carrots subject to recall by 4Earth Farms were distributed in New Hampshire, Florida, California, Pennsylvania, Minnesota, Illinois and Colorado through both retail stores and distributors.

Product can be identified with Best by dates of September 7, 2024 through November 02, 2024: