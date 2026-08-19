Outshine fruit bars recalled for potential glass contamination

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream is recalling certain Outshine fruit bars because they may contain pieces of glass.

The recall covers select batches of five flavors sold in six-count, 2.5-ounce packages: Strawberry, Grape, Watermelon, Black Cherry, and Tangerine.

No illnesses or injuries have been reported, but consumers should throw away affected products or return them to the store for a full refund.

Consumers with Outshine fruit bars in their freezers should check the packaging after the manufacturer announced a recall over possible glass contamination.

Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream Inc. is voluntarily recalling a limited number of Outshine Fruit Bars after determining that certain products could contain foreign material, specifically glass, according to an Aug. 16 recall notice.

The affected products are limited to five flavors of Outshine six-count, 2.5-ounce fruit bars:

Strawberry

Grape

Watermelon

Black Cherry

Tangerine

No other Outshine products or varieties are included in the recall, the company said.

How to tell if your Outshine bars are recalled

Not every package of the five flavors is affected. Consumers need to check the batch code and best-before date printed on the bottom of the package.

Here's a look at the effected packages:

Recalled Strawberry bars have UPC 041548610047

Grape bars have UPC 041548244044

Watermelon bars have UPC 041548000121

Tangerine bars have UPC 041548612041.

Multiple batch codes and best-before dates are included in the recall, so shoppers should compare the code on their package with the company's complete recall list. Affected products have best-before dates extending into 2027.

Consumers who have one of the recalled packages should not eat the fruit bars. Dreyer’s said they should either dispose of the product or return it to the retailer where it was purchased for a full refund.

No injuries have been reported

As of the recall announcement, Dreyer’s said it had received no reports of illnesses or injuries connected with the affected fruit bars. Anyone who believes they may have been injured should contact a healthcare provider.

Foreign objects such as glass can pose a risk of cuts or other injuries if they are swallowed.

Dreyer’s said the recall is limited to the specified batches and that its other Outshine products are not affected.

“The safety, quality, and integrity of our products remain our highest priority,” the company said in its announcement.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Dreyer’s Grand Ice Cream at dreyers@casupport.com.