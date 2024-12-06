Kroger recalls vegetable products containing tainted cucumbers

Recalled cucumbers tainted with Salmonella are spreading through the supply chain, triggering more recalls. Supreme Service Solutions said it is assisting in a voluntary Kroger Store recall for cucumbers purchased from Sunfed Produce LLC, due to possible contamination with Salmonella.
Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger and King Soopers retail stores located in Texas and Colorado.
Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items: Best By Date is located on package bottom label.
These products are included in the recall:
Product Name
Barcode UPC
Best By Date
Large Vegetable Tray 42oz
850054894571
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Vegetable Bowl $5
850065403380
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz
860010507131
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small 19.50 oz
850054894335
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Chef Salad
850065403328
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Family Cobb Salad 22OZ
850054894625
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Individual Garden Salad 12OZ
850054894618
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Individual Greek Salad 12OZ
850054894649
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Family Garden Salad 24OZ
850054894601
11/22 to 11/27/2024
Individual Cobb Salad 11OZ
850054894632
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Southwest Salad 11oz
850065403069
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Cucumber w/ Ranch Snack Cup
850065403144
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Cucumber Slices W/Tajin 10 oz
850053685699
11/22 to 12/6/2024
Cucumber Bowl with Ranch dip
850054894519
11/22 to 12/6/2024
The potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.
There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ended the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.
What to do
Consumers should not consume and instead should discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, discard it.
Consumers with questions should contact SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.