Kroger recalls vegetable products containing tainted cucumbers

Recalled cucumbers tainted with Salmonella are spreading through the supply chain, triggering more recalls. Supreme Service Solutions said it is assisting in a voluntary Kroger Store recall for cucumbers purchased from Sunfed Produce LLC, due to possible contamination with Salmonella.

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger and King Soopers retail stores located in Texas and Colorado.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items: Best By Date is located on package bottom label.

These products are included in the recall:

Product Name Barcode UPC Best By Date Large Vegetable Tray 42oz 850054894571 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Vegetable Bowl $5 850065403380 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz 860010507131 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small 19.50 oz 850054894335 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Chef Salad 850065403328 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Family Cobb Salad 22OZ 850054894625 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Individual Garden Salad 12OZ 850054894618 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Individual Greek Salad 12OZ 850054894649 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Family Garden Salad 24OZ 850054894601 11/22 to 11/27/2024 Individual Cobb Salad 11OZ 850054894632 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Southwest Salad 11oz 850065403069 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Cucumber w/ Ranch Snack Cup 850065403144 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Cucumber Slices W/Tajin 10 oz 850053685699 11/22 to 12/6/2024 Cucumber Bowl with Ranch dip 850054894519 11/22 to 12/6/2024

The potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ended the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.

What to do

Consumers should not consume and instead should discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, discard it.

Consumers with questions should contact SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.