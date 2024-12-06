Write a review
Kroger recalls vegetable products containing tainted cucumbers

Recalled SunFed cucumbers are showing up in more products, including vegetable trays sold at Kroger - Image via FDA

It’s the latest fallout from last month’s SunFed recall

Recalled cucumbers tainted with Salmonella are spreading through the supply chain, triggering more recalls. Supreme Service Solutions said it is assisting in a voluntary Kroger Store recall for cucumbers purchased from Sunfed Produce LLC, due to possible contamination with Salmonella. 

Recalled produce was distributed in Kroger and King Soopers retail stores located in Texas and Colorado.

Products are packaged in clear-plastic grab-n-go containers of various sizes with the appearance of cut produce. Retail packaged items: Best By Date is located on package bottom label.

These products are included in the recall:

Product Name

Barcode UPC

Best By Date

Large Vegetable Tray 42oz

850054894571

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Vegetable Bowl $5

850065403380

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Vegetable Bowl $10 26 oz

860010507131

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Vegetable Ranch Tray No Dip Small 19.50 oz

850054894335

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Chef Salad

850065403328

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Family Cobb Salad 22OZ

850054894625

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Individual Garden Salad 12OZ

850054894618

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Individual Greek Salad 12OZ

850054894649

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Family Garden Salad 24OZ

850054894601

11/22 to 11/27/2024

Individual Cobb Salad 11OZ

850054894632

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Southwest Salad 11oz

850065403069

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Cucumber w/ Ranch Snack Cup

850065403144

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Cucumber Slices W/Tajin 10 oz

850053685699

11/22 to 12/6/2024

Cucumber Bowl with Ranch dip

850054894519

11/22 to 12/6/2024

The potential contamination was discovered by SunFed who initiated their recall after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) notified SunFed that the cucumbers described above were associated with reported salmonellosis illnesses between October 12 – November 15, 2024. SunFed is also contacting each of its direct buyers to advise them of the recall. No other products sold by or farms supplying to SunFed are implicated in this recall.

There have been no illnesses or consumer complaints reported to date for items purchased from Supreme. The company ended the production of items utilizing the recalled cucumbers and completed sanitation procedures.

What to do

Consumers should not consume and instead should discard the product. The product(s) involved is past its shelf life and should already be out of distribution, but if consumers have any product they question, discard it.

Consumers with questions should contact SunFed’s recall hotline (888) 542-5849, M-F 8:00 a.m. - 5:00 p.m. MST.

