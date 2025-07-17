Public health alert issued for two pulled pork products

The USDA’s FSIS issued a public health alert for “Prep Chef” barbecue pulled pork and pulled pork burrito filling due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

Affected items include 16-oz. trays of pulled pork with BBQ sauce (various lot codes and “best if used by” dates in July 2025) and 10-lb. boxes of pulled pork & gouda mac and cheese burrito filling (with “use by” dates from April to July 2026).

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers allergic to soy, fish, or eggs are advised not to consume the products, which should be discarded or returned.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert for pulled pork products due to misbranding and undeclared allergens.

The two ready-to-eat products, barbecue pulled pork and pulled pork burrito filling, are prepared with Worcestershire sauce, which contains soy, a known allergen that is not declared on the product labels.

The pulled pork burrito filling product also contains anchovies and egg whites, known allergens that are not declared on the product label. Consumers with allergies to soy, fish or egg should not consume these products. A recall was not requested because the products are no longer available for purchase.

The ready-to-eat pulled pork and burrito filling products were produced between April 3, 2025, and July 9, 2025. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

16-oz. plastic trays containing “Prep Chef PULLED PORK WITH BBQ SAUCE” with “Best if used by” dates 7/10/25, 7/15/25, 7/24/25, or 7/31/25 and lot codes 025148, 025153, 5162, 5169, 5176, 5189, or 5190 printed on the label.

10-lb. boxes containing two 5-lb. bags of frozen “Prep Chef BBQ PULLED PORK & GOUDA MAC AND CHEESE BURRITO FILLING” with USE BY dates 4/3/2026, 4/24/2026, 5/2/2026, 5/5/2026, 5/16/2026, 5/22/2026, 6/12/2026, 6/23/2026 or 7/3/2026 and lot codes 025093, 025114, 025122, 025136, 025142, 5163, 5171, or 5184 printed on the side of the box.

What to do

The products subject to the public heath alert bear the establishment number “EST. 46046” inside the USDA mark of inspection. The barbecue pulled pork product was shipped to Hannaford grocery store locations in Maine and New York. The pulled pork burrito filling product was distributed to Jackson's gas station locations in Idaho for breakfast burrito products.

The problem was discovered during a routine FSIS label review.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about a reaction should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.