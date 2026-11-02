Ashwagandha supplements sold at Whole Foods and Amazon recalled over Salmonella risk

Vitality Works Inc. has recalled one lot of 365 Whole Foods Market Ashwagandha Capsules because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The supplements were sold nationwide at Whole Foods Market stores and online through Amazon between November 24, 2025, and October 20, 2026.

Consumers should stop using the recalled capsules and discard them. Refunds are available at Whole Foods Market stores.

A popular herbal supplement sold at Whole Foods Market and through Amazon is being recalled nationwide because it may contain Salmonella, a potentially dangerous bacterium that can cause serious illness.

Vitality Works Inc., based in Albuquerque, New Mexico, announced the voluntary recall of one lot of 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules. The recall was posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on October 30.

The company said the potential contamination was discovered during routine sampling of a single retail unit. No illnesses associated with the product have been reported.

The supplements were available for purchase for nearly 11 months, meaning consumers may still have bottles in their medicine cabinets.

Ashwagandha is an herbal supplement commonly marketed to help manage stress, improve sleep, and promote general wellness. The plant has been used for centuries in traditional medicine and has become increasingly popular among Americans seeking natural health products.

The recall involves a specific production lot — not all ashwagandha supplements or all products sold under the Whole Foods 365 brand.

How to identify the recalled product

Recalled product details:

Product: 365 Whole Foods Market Standardized + Full Spectrum Blend Ashwagandha Capsules

Size: 120-count bottle

UPC: 9948252099

Lot number: 2025-26227

Expiration date: October 13, 2028

The capsules are packaged in white plastic bottles. Consumers can find the lot number and expiration date printed on the bottom.

The products were sold from November 24, 2025, through October 20, 2026. The company initially described distribution as limited to certain states but updated its announcement to clarify that distribution was nationwide.

Why Salmonella contamination is dangerous

Salmonella is a bacterium most often associated with contaminated foods, but it can also contaminate dietary supplements and other products that are swallowed.

Infections can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. Some people may also experience bloody diarrhea.

Although many otherwise healthy people recover, Salmonella can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems. The FDA notice emphasizes that Salmonella infections can sometimes be fatal among particularly vulnerable populations.

In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause life-threatening complications, including infections involving blood vessels and the heart.

Consumers who develop symptoms after taking the recalled supplements should contact a healthcare professional, especially if they experience severe diarrhea, dehydration, or persistent fever.

What consumers should do

The company is advising consumers who purchased the affected supplements to stop using them immediately.

Unlike some recalls that instruct customers to return products to retailers, Vitality Works says consumers should discard the recalled capsules rather than bring them back to a store.

Refunds are available at any Whole Foods Market location.

Consumers with questions about the recall may contact Vitality Works at (505) 268-9950, Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mountain Time.

The company has not reported any confirmed illnesses, but the recall is intended to prevent possible infections.

Consumers can find additional information, including photographs of the recalled bottles, in the FDA's official recall announcement.