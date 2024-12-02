Cucumbers recalled in more than two dozen states for salmonella risk

Earlier this year, cucumbers were recalled in a few states due to concerns of listeria.

Now, a few months later, SunFed Produce is recalling whole, fresh cucumbers grown by Agrotato, S.A. de C.V. in Sonora, Mexico, as consumers in over two dozen states have become infected with salmonella.

“As soon as we learned of this issue, we immediately acted to protect consumers. We are working closely with authorities and the implicated ranch to determine the possible cause,” said Craig Slate, President at SunFed.

“Here at SunFed, food safety and consumer health and wellness have been our priorities for more than 30 years. We require all of our growers to strictly comply with the FDA food safety requirements.”

What are the details?

SunFed Produce cucumbers sold between October 12, 2024, and November 26, 2024, are involved in the outbreak. So far, over two dozen states are involved in the recall, including both restaurants and retail stores.

The states involved include Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maryland, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Missouri, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, West Virginia, and Wisconsin.

As the CDC is conducting an ongoing investigation, the agency says that more states across the country could potentially be dealing with contaminated cucumbers.

Current data has found that nearly 70 people have become sick with salmonella after eating SunFed cucumbers. No deaths have been recorded, but the CDC believes the number of infected people is actually much higher than what’s been reported.

What to do if you have contaminated cucumbers

To ensure you don’t consume any recalled cucumbers, the CDC recommends that both retailers and consumers alike check the labels on their cucumbers and immediately discard any recalled products.

Retailers should pull contaminated cucumbers from their shelves, and consumers shouldn’t eat any cucumbers that are part of the recall.

If you’re unsure if the cucumbers you have are part of the recall, you can contact your local retailer, or discard them.

Consumers are encouraged to reach out to their health care providers if they have any signs of salmonella after eating cucumbers. These symptoms include: fever, nausea, vomiting, diarrhea, and abdominal pain.