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Bettergoods frozen fettuccine recalled over possible Listeria contamination

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Gias Foods recalls frozen bettergoods Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine. sold at Walmart, due to possible Listeria contamination.

Two lots sold at Walmart stores nationwide are affected

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  • Gias Foods is recalling two lots of frozen bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine sold at Walmart stores nationwide.

  • The product may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes. No illnesses had been reported when the recall was announced.

  • Shoppers can check the lot number on the back of the package and return affected products for a full refund.

Gias Foods has recalled two lots of bettergoods Authentic Italian Lemon Alfredo Fettuccine after state testing found that the frozen pasta may contain Listeria monocytogenes, according to a company announcement posted by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recalled pasta was sold at Walmart stores nationwide in 22-ounce yellow plastic packages. Shoppers should look for UPC 194346442706 and lot number L6079C or L6080C. The affected packages have an expiration date of Sept. 19, 2027, or Sept. 20, 2027, stamped on the back.

Gias Foods announced the recall Sept. 15. It said no illnesses had been reported at that time. The potential contamination was identified through routine sampling by agriculture officials in Washington state and Florida. The company said it had stopped distributing the product while it and the FDA investigated the cause.

Risks of listeria

Listeria can cause serious illness, particularly in older adults, young children, and people with weakened immune systems. Infection during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage or stillbirth. 

Symptoms can include fever, headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain, and diarrhea.

Consumers who have a package from either recalled lot should return it to the store where they bought it for a full refund. Questions can be sent to sales@giasfoods.com or directed to Gias Foods at 917-675-4890.

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