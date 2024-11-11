Write a review
  2. News
  3. Listeria Recalls

Recall issued for turkey sandwiches with listeria-tainted Brie

CIBUS Fresh is recalling CIBUS Fresh turkey sandwiches containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, in ⅔ pound packages - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The products were distributed in six states

CIBUS Fresh is recalling CIBUS Fresh turkey sandwiches containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, in ⅔ pound packages, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed under the following labels: CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout.

CIBUS Fresh has stopped producing and distributing products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie in ⅔ pound packages.

The product was distributed to six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

The recalled sandwiches are listed below:

Product Name

Item Number /

Code

Item UPC

Expiration Date

CF/ Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz

79616

00810028251915

11/02/24 to 11/09/24

J&O Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz

79615

00810028251915

11/02/24 to 11/09/24

S&S Autumn Turkey

Sandwich 9.65oz

84408

00810028251915

11/03/24 to 11/09/24

What to do

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information regarding the Brie Recall Consumers can learn more here.

Consumers may contact Chelsea Mascari by email at chelseam@freshedgefoods.com or by phone at 317-981-3460 with any questions related to this matter.

Take a Home Warranty Quiz. Get matched with an Authorized Partner.

    Get the news you need delivered to you

    Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

    By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

    You’re signed up

    We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.