Recall issued for turkey sandwiches with listeria-tainted Brie

CIBUS Fresh is recalling CIBUS Fresh turkey sandwiches containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, in ⅔ pound packages, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed under the following labels: CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout.

CIBUS Fresh has stopped producing and distributing products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie in ⅔ pound packages.

The product was distributed to six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.

The recalled sandwiches are listed below:

Product Name Item Number / Code Item UPC Expiration Date CF/ Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz 79616 00810028251915 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 J&O Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz 79615 00810028251915 11/02/24 to 11/09/24 S&S Autumn Turkey Sandwich 9.65oz 84408 00810028251915 11/03/24 to 11/09/24

What to do

If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information regarding the Brie Recall Consumers can learn more here.

Consumers may contact Chelsea Mascari by email at chelseam@freshedgefoods.com or by phone at 317-981-3460 with any questions related to this matter.