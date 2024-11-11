Recall issued for turkey sandwiches with listeria-tainted Brie

CIBUS Fresh is recalling CIBUS Fresh turkey sandwiches containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie, in ⅔ pound packages, due to possible contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The products were distributed under the following labels: CIBUS Fresh, Jack & Olive, and Sprig and Sprout.
CIBUS Fresh has stopped producing and distributing products containing Glenview Farms Spreadable Brie in ⅔ pound packages.
The product was distributed to six states: Kentucky, Illinois, Indiana, Missouri, Ohio and Tennessee.
The recalled sandwiches are listed below:
Product Name
Item Number /
Code
Item UPC
Expiration Date
CF/ Autumn Turkey
Sandwich 9.65oz
79616
00810028251915
11/02/24 to 11/09/24
J&O Autumn Turkey
Sandwich 9.65oz
79615
00810028251915
11/02/24 to 11/09/24
S&S Autumn Turkey
Sandwich 9.65oz
84408
00810028251915
11/03/24 to 11/09/24
What to do
If consumers believe they have purchased a recalled item, they should dispose of the product and not consume it or return it to the place of purchase for a full refund. For further information regarding the Brie Recall Consumers can learn more here.
Consumers may contact Chelsea Mascari by email at chelseam@freshedgefoods.com or by phone at 317-981-3460 with any questions related to this matter.