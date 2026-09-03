Cyclospora cases surge across nearly the entire U.S.

18,445 domestically acquired cases of cyclosporiasis have been recorded in 49 states and Washington, D.C.

A major outbreak was traced to processed iceberg lettuce from Taylor Farms de Mexico, but the recalled products are no longer expected to be in stores or restaurants.

Consumers should watch for prolonged watery diarrhea and specifically ask about Cyclospora testing because routine stool tests may not detect the parasite.

Cyclospora, which has been around all summer, isn’t going away. The nation’s unusually large surge in infections has spread to nearly every state, but consumers should understand that health officials are tracking several groups of illnesses — not one outbreak tied to a single food.

One of the latest media reports said 17,180 laboratory-confirmed cases had been recorded in 48 states and Washington, D.C. However, the numbers are increasing quickly.

In its latest update, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said it had received reports of 18,445 domestically acquired cases since May 1, affecting 49 states and the District of Columbia.

At least 990 patients have been hospitalized and two have died. By comparison, only 1,180 cases were reported during the same seasonal period in 2025.

The count could continue to rise. The CDC said it can take about six weeks for an illness to be identified, investigated, and reported to the agency. Officials are also reviewing at least 13,505 additional illnesses that have not been laboratory-confirmed or are awaiting patient interviews and other information.

Lettuce outbreak explains many — but not all — cases

A large portion of this year’s increase has been connected to processed iceberg lettuce supplied by Taylor Farms de Mexico. That outbreak has been linked to 11,458 confirmed illnesses in 20 states, 495 hospitalizations, and the two reported deaths.

The lettuce was served or sold at several locations, including some Taco Bell restaurants. Taylor Farms recalled iceberg lettuce sourced from central Mexico on July 17.

The immediate risk from that particular lettuce has largely passed. The CDC said its best-by dates have expired and the products should no longer be available at stores or restaurants. Consumers are not currently being advised to avoid all iceberg lettuce.

However, the lettuce outbreak does not account for every reported illness. The CDC and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) are investigating other clusters for which a food source has not been confirmed. That means consumers should continue following food-safety alerts rather than assuming the problem is over.

What is Cyclospora?

Cyclospora is a microscopic parasite that causes an intestinal illness called cyclosporiasis. People usually become infected by eating food or drinking water contaminated with the parasite.

Symptoms generally begin about a week after exposure, although they can appear anywhere from two days to two weeks or longer. The most common symptom is frequent, watery diarrhea.

Other symptoms can include:

Loss of appetite and weight loss

Stomach cramps, bloating, and gas

Nausea and fatigue

Vomiting, body aches, headache, or a low-grade fever

Without treatment, the illness can last a month or longer. Symptoms may disappear and then return. People with weakened immune systems face a greater risk of severe or prolonged illness.

Consumers experiencing persistent diarrhea should contact a healthcare provider and mention the possibility of Cyclospora exposure. Detecting the parasite requires specialized laboratory testing that may not be included in a routine stool panel. In some cases, several samples collected on different days may be needed.

The standard treatment is the prescription antibiotic trimethoprim-sulfamethoxazole, commonly sold as Bactrim or Septra. Patients with sulfa allergies should discuss other options with their healthcare provider.

Reducing the risk

Consumers should wash their hands before and after preparing produce and rinse fruits and vegetables thoroughly under running water. Firm produce such as cucumbers and melons can be scrubbed with a clean produce brush.

Washing reduces contamination but cannot guarantee that Cyclospora has been removed. Cooking produce to at least 158 degrees can kill the parasite. Cut, peeled, or cooked produce should be refrigerated within two hours.

Most importantly, consumers should follow CDC case updates and FDA food-safety alerts. If investigators identify another food source requiring consumer action, federal health agencies are expected to issue a specific warning or recall.