Grand Central Bakery recalls sourdough bread after nail found in loaf

Grand Central Bakery has recalled three varieties of Potato Sourdough bread that may contain pieces of metal.

The bread was sold Aug. 10 at grocery stores, restaurants, wholesalers, and Grand Central Bakery cafés in the Seattle and Tacoma areas.

No injuries or illnesses have been reported, but consumers should discard any recalled bread they still have.

Metal continues to show up in human and pet food, triggering recalls. Grand Central Bakery is recalling several Potato Sourdough bread products sold in Washington state after a pallet nail was discovered in a loaf.

The Seattle bakery said the recalled bread may contain pieces of metal and should not be eaten. The problem was traced to a single batch of dough, according to a company announcement posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was originally announced Aug. 13 and later expanded to add Metropolitan Market locations to the list of stores that sold the bread.

The recalled products were sold on Aug. 10 in the Seattle and Tacoma metropolitan areas. They include:

Potato Market Loaf, 20 ounces, packaged in a paper bag with UPC 733163001576

Potato Table Loaf, 20 ounces, sold without packaging

Mini Potato Loaf, 12 ounces, sold without packaging

All three products were sold under the Grand Central Bakery brand. They are ready-to-eat breads intended to be consumed without further preparation.

What to do

The affected bread was distributed through grocery stores, select restaurants, wholesalers, and four Grand Central Bakery café locations in Burien, Eastlake, Wallingford, and Wedgwood.

Grocery retailers that may have carried the bread include Central Co-op, Fred Meyer, Hilltop Red Apple, Ken’s Market, Marketime Foods, PCC Community Markets, QFC, Town & Country Market, Thriftway, Whole Foods Market, Yakima Fruit Market, and Metropolitan Market.

Because the bread has a listed shelf life of only one day, most loaves are unlikely to remain in consumers’ homes. However, people who froze the bread or otherwise still have it should check when and where it was purchased.

No injuries or illnesses associated with the recalled bread had been reported as of the company’s announcement. Metal fragments in food can cause cuts or other injuries to the mouth, throat, and digestive tract.

Consumers who purchased any of the affected products on Aug. 10 should throw them away. The company did not instruct customers to return the bread to a store.

Questions may be directed to Grand Central Bakery at 503-232-0575 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Pacific time, Monday through Friday. Consumers may also email seasales@grandcentralbakery.com or use the contact form on the company’s website.