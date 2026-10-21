CDC warns consumers about Salmonella outbreak linked to recalled oysters

The CDC is warning consumers not to eat recalled Little Wicomico Oyster Company oysters linked to a Salmonella outbreak.

The recall covers oysters harvested from two Virginia growing areas between September 18 and October 8, 2026.

Consumers should discard or return affected oysters and seek medical attention for severe symptoms.

Federal health officials are warning consumers about a Salmonella outbreak linked to raw oysters from Virginia’s Little Wicomico River, prompting a recall and a temporary closure of the affected harvesting area.

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) says illnesses associated with the oysters are part of a cluster of 27 Salmonella Telelkebir infections being investigated by federal and state authorities. The recalled oysters reached restaurants and retailers in 15 states and the District of Columbia, and may have been distributed further.

Little Wicomico Oyster Company voluntarily recalled the oysters on October 9 and notified customers. Virginia health officials said an investigation in Pennsylvania established an epidemiological association between illnesses and consumption of oysters from the affected areas.

Which oysters are affected?

The recall covers whole, in-shell oysters harvested from September 18 through October 8, 2026, from the Little Wicomico River and Little Wicomico River Lower growing areas in Virginia. The company’s certification number is VA-1421-SP.

According to the FDA, distribution included California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Maryland, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, D.C.

The company has stopped harvesting from the affected area and is cooperating with investigators. Oysters harvested from other Virginia growing areas are outside the recall. Contaminated food can look, smell, and taste normal, the FDA cautioned.

What consumers should do

The CDC advises consumers to throw away recalled oysters or return them. Items and surfaces that touched the oysters should be washed with hot, soapy water or cleaned in a dishwasher.

Restaurants and retailers should stop serving or selling them and clean and sanitize affected equipment and surfaces.

Salmonella commonly causes diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms generally begin six hours to six days after exposure, and most people recover without treatment within four to seven days. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems face greater risks of severe illness.

The CDC advises calling a healthcare provider promptly for bloody diarrhea, diarrhea lasting more than two days without improvement, diarrhea accompanied by a fever above 102°F, or vomiting that prevents keeping liquids down. Signs of dehydration — including little urination, a dry mouth, or dizziness when standing — also warrant medical attention.