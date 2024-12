Organic eggs sold at Costco recalled due to potential Salmonella

Handsome Brook Farms is recalling 10,800 retail units of the Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs sold under the Kirkland Signature brand name at Costco because these eggs have the potential to be contaminated with Salmonella.

The eggs were distributed to 25 Costco stores in Alabama, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee beginning November 22, 2024.

The Organic Pasture Raised 24-Count Eggs with UPC 9661910680 are packaged in plastic egg cartons labeled with Kirkland Signature on the top. The recall only applies to units with the Julian code 327 and a Use By Date of Jan 5, 2025, which can be found printed on the side of the plastic egg carton. No other products are impacted by this recall.

The recall was initiated after the company determined that eggs not intended for retail distribution were instead packaged and distributed in retail packaging. Additional supply chain controls and retraining are being put in place to prevent recurrence.

So far, there are no illness complaints. This recall is being done in cooperation with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

What to do

Consumers should stop consuming the product and return the identified units to their local Costco store for a full refund or should dispose of the products. For those who have additional questions, please contact Handsome Brook Farms via phone at 646-733-4532, ext. 1, Monday through Friday, 9 AM – 6 PM EST or contact us at any time at recall@hbfeggs.com.