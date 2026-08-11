Taylor Fresh Foods recalls jalapeño products due to potential Salmonella

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling 20 prepared food products containing jalapeño peppers because of possible Salmonella contamination.

The recalled products were distributed in 26 states and sold at major retailers including Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Whole Foods, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop.

No illnesses have been reported in connection with Taylor Fresh Foods’ recalled products, but federal health officials are investigating a multistate Salmonella outbreak linked to fresh jalapeños.

Taylor Fresh Foods is recalling a range of dips, salsas, guacamole, and other prepared foods containing jalapeño peppers because they may be contaminated with Salmonella, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The recall was announced after Coast Citrus Distributors notified Taylor Fresh Foods that it was recalling fresh jalapeños because of potential Salmonella contamination. The affected Taylor Fresh Foods products were made using jalapeños covered by that recall.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), along with state and local health officials, are investigating a multistate outbreak of Salmonella infections linked to fresh jalapeños supplied by Coast Citrus Distributors. Investigators have identified a grower in Sinaloa, Mexico, that supplied Coast Citrus as a potential source of the outbreak.

Taylor Fresh Foods said it has stopped sourcing products from that grower and is filling orders using alternative suppliers. As of the recall announcement, the company said it was not aware of any illnesses associated with its finished products containing the recalled jalapeños.

Products that are being recalled

The recall covers 20 products sold under several brands or without a brand name. They include pico de gallo, guacamole, salsa, dips, diced jalapeños, a burrito, a roast beef sandwich, and a Trader Joe’s shrimp salad.

Retailers carrying affected products include Walmart, Target, Trader Joe’s, Kroger, Whole Foods, Hannaford, and Stop & Shop. Brand names include Freshness Guaranteed, Private Selection, Taylor Farms, and Trader Joe’s.

Among the recalled products are:

Walmart Freshness Guaranteed hot and mild pico de gallo

Target Taylor Farms guacamole and pico de gallo products

Trader Joe’s Fiesta Style Salad Shrimp

Kroger Private Selection Spicy Roast Beef Sandwich

Several varieties of salsa sold at Whole Foods

The products have “Best If Used By” dates ranging from Aug. 7 through Aug. 16, 2026, depending on the item. Consumers should check the FDA’s complete recall notice for specific UPC codes, dates, and product photos.

Where the products were sold

The recalled products were sent to retail distribution centers in 26 states: Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Maine, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New York, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Vermont, Wisconsin, and West Virginia.

Not every recalled product was distributed in every state, so consumers should check the specific product information in the FDA notice.

What consumers should do

Consumers who have one of the recalled products should not eat it and should discard it immediately, according to the recall announcement. Refunds are available from the location where the product was purchased.

Salmonella infection can cause fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, and abdominal pain. In rare cases, the bacteria can enter the bloodstream and cause more serious illnesses. Young children, older adults, and people with weakened immune systems face a higher risk of severe infection.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Taylor Fresh Foods at 855-455-0098, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Pacific time.