Feds issue public health alert for ready-to-eat meat

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service is issuing a public health alert for frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry pasties due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

The products were produced using an egg wash, which contains egg, a known allergen, that is not declared on the product label. FSIS is issuing this public health alert to ensure that consumers with allergies to eggs are aware that this product should not be consumed. A recall was not requested because the affected products are no longer available for purchase.

The frozen, fully cooked ready-to-eat (RTE) meat and poultry pasties were produced on and prior to December 11, 2024, and have a one-year shelf-life. The following products are subject to the public health alert:

8-oz. plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty with chicken and cheese,” with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

8-oz. plastic packages containing “The Pasty Oven Pasty pizza pasty with pepperoniI” with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty with chicken & Cheese.” with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

15-lb. cases containing 30 8-oz. units of “The Pasty Oven Pasty pizza pasty with pepperoni,” with best by dates of December 11, 2025, and prior.

The products bear the establishment number “EST. 20650” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were sold at the establishment’s restaurant in Michigan and shipped to fundraiser groups, such as those for schools and non-profit organizations, in Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. However, the product was not served at schools and is not part of the food provided by the USDA for the National School Lunch Program.

Routine review found the problem

FSIS discovered the problem during routine labeling review activities when it found that the egg ingredient was not listed on the final product label.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Media and consumers with questions regarding the public health alert can contact Gene Carollo, Pasty Oven, Inc., President, at gcarollo@uplogon.com and Karen Secinaro, Manager, at pastys.factory@gmail.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers who need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.