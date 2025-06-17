CDC warns about multi-state salmonella outbreak from pistachio cream

Emek-brand pistachio cream is currently under investigation after being linked to four cases of salmonella in two states.

The CDC recommends that consumers call their health care providers if they begin experiencing severe salmonella-related symptoms.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning consumers about a multi-state salmonella outbreak from pistachio cream.

Emek-brand pistachio cream has infected four people in two states – Minnesota and New Jersey – so far. No deaths have been reported, and one person has been hospitalized.

The infected use-by and production codes are part of the outbreak:

Use-by date of October 19, 2026

Production code (PNO): 241019

The shelf-stable nut butter is sold online for wholesale distributors, restaurants, and other food service locations. The product is manufactured in Turkey by Emek Dogal Saglik Urunleri Iklim Gida Insaat San Tic Ltd Sti, and it is likely in an 11-pound white tub.

What should consumers do?

While consumers aren’t likely to have the contaminated pistachio cream on their shelves, retailers should immediately get rid of any of the Emek-brand pistachio cream, and discontinue sales and distribution of it.

For those who have already eaten it, the CDC recommends that consumers call their health care providers if they begin experiencing severe salmonella-related symptoms, including:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102°F

Diarrhea for more than 3 days that is not improving

Bloody diarrhea

So much vomiting that you cannot keep liquids down

Signs of dehydration, such as not peeing much, dry mouth and throat, and feeling dizzy when standing up

According to the CDC, symptoms of salmonella are likely to start showing up between six and 16 hours after consuming the bacteria.

Healthy consumers are likely able to recover at home in around four to seven days; however, children under 5 and adults over 65 are more likely to develop serious symptoms and may require hospitalization.