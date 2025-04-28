19th Hole Snack Mix recalled due to undeclared allergen

Key takeaways

Recall announcement: New England Village Foods is recalling all lots of its “19th Hole Snack Mix” (5-ounce and 10-ounce containers) due to undeclared almonds, posing a risk of serious allergic reactions for individuals with almond allergies; no illnesses have been reported.

Distribution and product details: The recalled products were sold in small independent grocery markets and convenience stores across New England, New York, and Pennsylvania, in clear re-closable cups and tubs with UPC codes 609465693477 (5 oz.) and 642147152459 (10 oz.).

Consumer instructions: Customers are urged to return the affected snack mixes to the place of purchase for a full refund; for questions, they can contact New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (Monday–Friday, 7 AM to 4 PM Eastern).

New England Village Foods of is recalling all lots of 5 -5-ounce and 10-ounce containers of New England Village Snacks “19th Hole Snack Mix” because they may contain undeclared almonds. People who have allergies to almonds run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

The recalled “19th Hole Snack Mix” was distributed to small independent grocery markets and convenience stores throughout New England, New York and Pennsylvania.

The product comes in 5- 5-ounce and 10-ounce, clear cups and tubs with re-closable lids marked with UPC – UPC-609465693477 (5 oz.) and UPC–642147152459 (10 oz.) located on the lid of the product printed in black ink.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this issue.

What to do

The recall was initiated after a customer discovered that the almond-containing product was distributed in packaging that did not reveal the presence of almonds. Subsequent investigation indicates the issue was caused by a temporary breakdown in the companies packaging process.

Production of the product has been temporarily suspended.

Consumers who have purchased the 5 -5-ounce or 10-ounce packages of “19th Hole Snack Mix” are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with any questions or concerns may contact New England Village Foods at 1.603.554.1873 (M-F 7 AM to 4 PM Eastern).

