Health agencies probe multi-state listeria outbreak

10 hospitalized in two states due to a Listeria outbreak traced to Fresh & Ready Foods LLC’s Ready-to-Eat products.

FDA found Listeria at the company’s San Fernando facility; genetic testing confirmed a match with the outbreak strain.

Recall issued for sandwiches and snacks sold under multiple brand names in Aizona, California, Nevada and Washington with “Use By” dates from April 22 to May 19, 2025.

A joint investigation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and state and local health authorities has traced a multistate Listeria outbreak to Ready-to-Eat (RTE) products manufactured by Fresh & Ready Foods LLC, based in San Fernando, California.

After initially launching the investigation in 2024 with inconclusive results, federal authorities reopened the case in April 2025 when FDA investigators discovered Listeria monocytogenes in environmental samples collected during a routine inspection at the Fresh & Ready Foods facility. Whole genome sequencing confirmed the bacterial strain matched the one responsible for a growing number of hospitalizations.

As of May 9, 2025, 10 confirmed cases of Listeria infections have been reported across two states. Alarmingly, all ten individuals required hospitalization. Interviews conducted with six of the affected patients revealed that all had consumed foods later traced to facilities that served Fresh & Ready Foods products. These findings solidified the link between the outbreak and the California-based manufacturer.

Recalled products

In response, Fresh & Ready Foods voluntarily recalled a wide range of RTE products — including sandwiches and snack items — distributed between April 18 and April 28, 2025. The recall covers items sold under several brand names, including Fresh & Ready Foods, City Point Market Fresh Food to Go, Fresh Take, and Crave Away, and bears “Use By” dates ranging from April 22 to May 19, 2025.

The recalled products were distributed across four states: Arizona, California, Nevada, and Washington. They were sold at various locations such as hospitals, hotels, convenience stores, airports, and airlines, raising concerns about potential widespread exposure.

Both the FDA and CDC continue to investigate the outbreak and advise consumers to check their refrigerators for the recalled products and avoid consuming them.

