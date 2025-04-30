Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon is being recalled

Trader Joe’s has issued a voluntary recall of a limited batch of its Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon due to an undeclared milk allergen.

The affected products have "Use By" dates of April 28 and April 29, 2025, and were distributed in 19 states.

No adverse reactions have been reported.

A limited quantity of Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon is voluntarily being recalled because the topping packet may potentially contain an undeclared milk allergen. The product may contain milk that is not declared on the label. Five hundred units of the salad were mistakenly packaged with a sealed packet of Parmesan cheese crumbles instead of a packet of crispy onions.

People who have sensitivity or an allergy to milk may be at risk of an adverse reaction if they consume this product. To date, there have been no reported adverse reactions to this product.

The product subject to the recall was distributed to the following stores:

STORE ITEM DESCRIPTION USE BY DATE UPC DISTRIBUTION Trader Joe’s Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon 10.25oz April 28, 2025

April 29, 2025 00773164 AL, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, MI, MN, MO, NC, NE, NJ, NY, OH, PA, SC, TN, WI

What to do

Consumers who purchased Trader Joe’s Sesame Miso Salad with Salmon with the Use By dates of April 28, 2025 and April 29, 2025 in any of the states listed above are urged to discard the product if they or the person eating the product may have milk allergies.

Consumers with questions may contact customer service at (855) 455-0098 Monday through Friday between 8 am and 5 pm PST.

