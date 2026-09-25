Cinnamon recalled due to high lead levels

Galil Importing Corp. is recalling Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning after testing found elevated levels of lead.

The recalled cinnamon was distributed in six states — New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida .and Illinois — between November 2025 and September 2026.

No illnesses have been reported, but consumers are being told not to use the recalled cinnamon and to throw it away or return it for a refund.

Galil Importing Corp. has recalled a brand of ground cinnamon after testing found elevated levels of lead, a contaminant that can pose particularly serious health risks to children.

The Hauppauge, N.Y.-based company is recalling Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning, sold in 90-gram — or 3.2-ounce — transparent plastic containers. The affected product carries UPC 794711005484 and lot code GAP11304, which can be found on the side of the container below the ingredient line.

The cinnamon was distributed to retail stores, grocery stores, delis, and supermarkets in New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, Texas, Florida, and Illinois from Nov. 18, 2025, through Sept. 7, 2026.

The recall was announced Sept. 24 and posted by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA). The agency's current recall listing identifies the product as Lior ground cinnamon and the reason for the recall as potential contamination with elevated levels of lead.

Testing uncovered the problem

According to the company announcement, the recall was triggered after a sample collected and analyzed by the Maryland Department of Health was found to contain elevated levels of lead.

Galil Importing subsequently launched a voluntary recall and instructed customers to stop selling and distributing the affected product and to place any remaining inventory on hold.

The company said it has also begun investigating its supplier and has implemented additional testing and supplier-verification measures designed to prevent the problem from happening again.

As of the recall announcement, no illnesses had been reported in connection with the product.

Why lead exposure is a concern

Consumers may not immediately know they have been exposed to lead. The recall notice says short-term exposure to very low levels may produce no symptoms, with an elevated blood lead level sometimes being the only apparent sign.

Health effects become more likely with higher exposures or prolonged exposure. The impact can depend on the amount of lead, the length of exposure, and a person's age and body weight.

Children are especially vulnerable. The recall notice warns that prolonged exposure to sufficient amounts of lead can cause permanent damage to the central nervous system in children, potentially resulting in learning disorders, developmental problems, and other long-term health effects.

What consumers should do

Consumers should check their spice cabinets for Lior Cinnamon Ground Seasoning bearing lot code GAP11304 and UPC 794711005484.

Anyone who has the recalled cinnamon should not consume it. The company advises consumers to discard the product or return it to the store where it was purchased for a refund.

Consumers with questions may contact Galil Importing Corp. at 1-516-496-7400, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Eastern time.