More than 167,000 pounds of ground beef recalled due to E. coli

Wolverine Packing Co., is recalling approximately 167,277 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with E. coli O157:H7.

The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) said the fresh products have a “use by” date of 11/14/2024 and the frozen products are labeled with production date 10 22 24.

The products subject to recall bear the establishment number “EST. 2574B” inside the USDA mark of inspection. These items were shipped to restaurant locations nationwide.

The problem was discovered when FSIS was notified by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture of a group of ill persons who had reported that they consumed ground beef prior to their illness.

FSIS was notified of illnesses on November 13, and working in conjunction with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health, FSIS determined that there was a link between the ground beef products from Wolverine Packing Co. and this illness cluster.

On November 20, a ground beef sample collected by the Minnesota Department of Agriculture as part of an outbreak investigation tested positive for E. coli O157. To date, 15 case patients have been identified in one state with illness onset dates ranging from November 2, 2024, to November 10, 2024. FSIS continues to work with the Minnesota Departments of Agriculture and Health on this investigation.

What to do

Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider. E. coli O157:H7 is a potentially deadly bacterium that can cause dehydration, bloody diarrhea and abdominal cramps two to eight days after exposure to the organism.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be in restaurant refrigerators or freezers. Restaurants are urged not to serve these products. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.