Fontanini recalls pork sausage after pieces of hard plastic are found

Fontanini Foods is recalling about 2,320 pounds of frozen pork breakfast sausage because it may contain pieces of clear, hard plastic.

The recalled sausage was distributed in California, Florida, Michigan, and Nevada for use by restaurants and other foodservice establishments.

No injuries have been reported, but USDA officials are concerned some of the sausage may still be stored in restaurant and foodservice freezers.

Fontanini Foods is recalling approximately 2,320 pounds of raw, frozen pork breakfast sausage after customers reported finding pieces of hard plastic in the product.

The McCook, Illinois-based company initiated the recall after receiving two customer complaints involving clear, hard plastic in the sausage, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's (USDA's) Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS).

There have been no confirmed reports of injuries or other adverse reactions associated with the recalled sausage.

The affected products were produced on June 23, 2026, and shipped to distributors in California, Florida, Michigan, and Nevada. They were intended for restaurants and other foodservice establishments, rather than for sale directly to consumers at grocery stores.

How to identify the recalled sausage

The recall covers 10-pound cardboard cases containing "Fontanini PORK SAUSAGE LINKS."

The cases have:

"ITEM 393" printed on the box

"PACKED ON 06/23/2026" printed on the shipping label

Establishment number "EST. 6944" inside the USDA mark of inspection

Fontanini's parent company, Hormel Foods, said the action involves 232 cases totaling 2,320 pounds. The company said no other Fontanini products are affected.

Why consumers could still encounter the product

Although consumers could not buy the recalled sausage directly at retail stores, they could potentially encounter it at a restaurant or other establishment that received the product. FSIS said it is concerned some of the sausage may remain in foodservice and restaurant freezers because it was distributed as a frozen product.

Restaurants and other foodservice establishments should not serve the recalled sausage. FSIS said the products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

Fontanini said all foodservice customers that received the affected sausage have been notified.

The recall underscores one of the challenges with foodservice recalls: consumers eating at restaurants generally don't have access to the packaging and lot information that would allow them to determine whether a recalled ingredient was used in their meal.

Anyone who believes they were injured after eating the product should contact a healthcare provider. Consumers with food-safety questions can also contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-674-6854.