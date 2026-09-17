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So Delicious recalls non-dairy frozen dessert over possible foreign material

Image (c) ConsumerAffairs - Danon USA is recalling So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster frozen dessert due to possible contamination with stones.

The products carry a best-by date of April 3, 2028

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  • Danone USA is recalling So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster frozen dessert pints over possible contamination with small stones and other hard objects.

  • The recall covers pints with UPC 744473476138 and best-by dates on or before April 3, 2028.

  • Consumers should not eat the affected product and may contact So Delicious for a refund or replacement coupon.

Danone USA has voluntarily recalled certain pints of So Delicious Dairy Free Salted Caramel Cluster Non-Dairy Frozen Dessert because they may contain small stones or other hard objects, according to a company announcement published by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) this week.

The possible foreign material was found in the product’s cashew inclusions, the company said. The issue came to light through consumer complaints, and the FDA has been informed of the recall.

The recalled product was sold at retail stores across the United States. It is packaged in pint containers under SKU 136603 and UPC 744473476138. All pints carrying best-by dates on or before April 3, 2028, are included.

No other So Delicious Dairy Free flavors, products, or product codes are affected, according to Danone. The company is working with retailers to remove the recalled pints from store shelves and said newly shipped products are not affected.

What to do

Consumers who have the recalled dessert should not eat it. They may request a refund or replacement coupon by calling the So Delicious Dairy Free Consumer Care Line at 1-833-367-8975, Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Eastern time, or by using the company’s online contact form.

The FDA said it publishes company recall announcements as a public service and does not endorse the products or companies involved.

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